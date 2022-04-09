Tiger Woods and the Masters day of ‘a thousand putts’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Mother Nature and Father Time messed with Tiger Woods on Saturday, the cold and the pain helping wreak a 78 that became his most human score in the three rounds in his Masters comeback from a frightening car accident in February 2021. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It left him at 71-74-78, 7 over par for the tournament, tied for 41st place, and it crawled with unusual sights: four three-putts plus a four-putt on the dreaded par-4 No. 5.

“I mean, it’s just like I hit a thousand putts out there on the greens today,” he said.

It might have seemed like a thousand on No. 5 alone, when Woods began at 65 feet with a long-shot chance at birdie, knocking that one up a ridge and gamely to six feet. His six-footer slid by on the left to three feet. His three-footer lipped out, jerked from the cup to the right and snarled.

The 15-time major winner and five-time Masters winner would give a detailed description of his attempt to function at age 46 after a grueling rehabilitation tucked amid a 17-month layoff.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball,” he said. “Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. Trying different things, trying to find it, trying to get something, taking practice strokes and just trying to feel the swing and the putter head, trying to get anything, and nothing seemed to work. Even as many putts as I had, you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”

Woods played for the first time alongside Kevin Kisner, the 38-year-old tour mainstay with four career PGA wins, and they grappled with the day together. “I didn’t ask him much about his leg,” Kisner said of the limb that was shattered in the crash. “We were trying to keep it pretty light out there. I’m sure his leg is hurting. I mean, I’m hurting and I’m healthy, so I hope he can get back out here and play a couple more events with us soon.”

Speaking of his back, that subject of five surgeries, Woods said, “It’s not as limber and as loose as it normally is, that’s for sure.”

With Woods subdued after quite some flight, the spotlight turned more brightly to the top of the board and the three men presumed in contention: the Texan Scottie Scheffler at 9 under par, the Australian Cameron Smith at 6 under par and the Korean Sungjae Im at 4 under par.

Reminded that Australians would wake in the wee hours of Monday to watch him in the final group Sunday, Smith said, “Yeah, that’s pretty cool. I’ve been watching this tournament since I can remember. Hopefully everyone gets up early and I can make some birdies.”

With his masterful short game especially, he won the Players against its ever-great field last month and has risen to No. 6 in the world, but this will be a first crack at something this heavy. “I don’t know (how the mind will go), to be honest,” he said. “I think I’ll just try to keep it as simple as I can, try and keep it the same.”

And a mere 24, Im already has forged a glowing Masters record. He finished tied for second behind Dustin Johnson at the autumn Masters of 2020, when he said, “I watched the Masters so many times growing up that I feel like I’m used to playing this course, even though this is my first time.” Now, after missing the cut last year, and after leading this Masters after the first round, he begins a Sunday alone up in the rafters of third place.

