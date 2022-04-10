Capitals complete a perfect weekend by taking down the surging Bruins

Alex Ovechkin took his time gathering the puck, unbothered by the final seconds ticking away on the Capital One Arena scoreboard above him. Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals were moments away from beating the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon for their third consecutive win over an Eastern Conference contender, so he savored the final moments of one of his team’s toughest stretches of the season. The captain held the puck for about three seconds before hitting the empty net with 1.7 seconds to go and celebrating Washington’s 4-2 win.

“We know how good we’re capable of playing, but then doing it on a consistent basis has been the challenge for us since after Christmas,” said center Lars Eller, who had the game-winning goal and added an assist. “This week, we put together three really strong games. ... We got a good feeling in the room right now.”

Washington (40-22-10) entered this gantlet coming off back-to-back losses to Carolina and Minnesota in which it was outscored 11-2. The Capitals held players-only meetings entering this five-day stretch against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Bruins (45-22-5).

Washington’s toughest challenge may have come against Boston, with the puck dropping less than 24 hours after its 6-3 win Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh. The Bruins, who had beaten the Capitals twice in January, entered Sunday having won eight of their past 10.

“Something that we talk about is not flipping the switch,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “We know that flipping a switch isn’t an option for us. We’ve got to feel comfortable and confident in how we play over a long period of time to really build true confidence.”

Carlson put Washington on the board just over four minutes into the second period on a slap shot from the right side. He has three goals and five assists in his past three games.

Boston knotted the score less than three minutes later. Nick Foligno reversed course as he began to go around Washington’s goal and passed to Curtis Lazar, who beat goalie Vitek Vanecek. Exactly a minute later, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy grabbed a turnover and found Erik Haula streaking down the left wing. Vanecek watched as Haula’s slap shot struck the inside of the left post and found the goal.

Washington knotted the score before the period’s conclusion thanks to one of its hottest players, Tom Wilson. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped Eller’s shot but failed to corral the rebound. Wilson, standing just outside the crease, tapped the puck in to set a career high with 23 goals. The 28-year-old, who scored the winning goal Saturday, also has posted career marks in points (50) and assists (27) through 68 games.

With 12:42 remaining in the third period, Eller’s centering pass from the left side caromed off Haula’s skates and got past Ullmark for the go-ahead tally. For the first time since March 11, Eller could celebrate a goal as his teammates gathered around him. Sunday also brought his first multi-point game since Dec. 15.

That goal was the difference, and Ovechkin added his 45th in the dying seconds for good measure. The Capitals moved within two points of the Penguins, who were in action later Sunday, for third in the Metropolitan Division.

“We don’t have any room to lay off the gas,” Carlson said. “We’re in a tight race. We know that if we played like we were down the stretch here, our season’s going to be really short. I think that was a big thing for us to feel confident in ourselves.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Backstrom sits; Eller starts

Center Nicklas Backstrom was scratched from the lineup 45 minutes before puck drop because of what the team called “body maintenance.” Eller, who had played on the left wing of the fourth line in the previous two games, replaced Backstrom as the second-line center.

Given the opportunity, he played one of his best games of the season.

“It felt very satisfying, of course,” Eller said. “We had a good game going, feeling good on the puck and really happy with how we played today.”

Conor Sheary returned to the top line after missing Saturday’s game and Friday’s practice with a non-covid illness. Replacing right wing Garnet Hathaway, who dropped back to the fourth line, Sheary assisted on Carlson’s opening goal.

Goaltender competition

After Ilya Samsonov started Washington’s previous two games, Vanecek was in net Sunday as the Capitals continue to search for a starter. Vanecek made 30 saves for his second win in his past six starts.

“The guys were buzzing,” Vanecek said. “They were blocking shots. Boston tried some passes, and we broke them up. That was huge. That’s what we need at this time.”

Final matinee

Sunday was Washington’s final regular season matinee and its second in as many days. The Capitals entered the weekend 3-4-2 in afternoon starts but thrived in their final pair.

“It’s like you’re eating scrambled eggs and then you got to be willing to punch somebody in the nose. It’s not your average day,” Coach Peter Laviolette said before the game. “The guys do a pretty good job of getting themselves ready.”

