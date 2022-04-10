The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Masters live updates Scottie Scheffler holds final-round lead; Tiger Woods 46th

Scottie Scheffler survived an errant tee shot at No. 18 Saturday and leads the Masters by three shots. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
One round remains at Augusta National, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has a comfortable lead as he searches for his first major championship. Scheffler’s aura of invincibility showed some cracks Saturday on the back nine, especially after his errant tee shot at No. 18. But he somehow survived what could have been a massive blunder, keeping himself three shots ahead of second-place Cameron Smith headed into Sunday’s final round. Scheffler and Smith will tee off at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, is wrapping up his return to competitive golf from deep in the pack after a tough, 6-over-par 78 on Saturday. Woods was betrayed by his putter in the third round, resulting in four three-putts and even a four-putt en route to a tie for 41st. Woods is playing with last year’s U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm in the fifth group of the day.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from the Masters.

Svrluga: Facing calamity, Scottie Scheffler remained calm. Does a Masters title await?

Here’s what to know

  • Following Scheffler and Smith in third place is first-round leader Sungjae Im of South Korea, who will start Sunday off at 4 under par. Tied for fourth are 2011 green jacket winner Charl Schwartzel and 2019 British Open champ Shane Lowry, at 2 under. The complete leader board can be found here.
  • TV coverage of Sunday’s final round begins at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS. On the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage begin at 10:45 a.m. and run through the completion of play. The U.S. streaming schedule can be found at Masters.com.
  • After a less windy but chilly day Saturday at Augusta National, Sunday’s weather is expected to be just about perfect. Players will enjoy mainly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid-70s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
