Masters live updates Scottie Scheffler holds final-round lead; Tiger Woods 46th

One round remains at Augusta National, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has a comfortable lead as he searches for his first major championship. Scheffler’s aura of invincibility showed some cracks Saturday on the back nine, especially after his errant tee shot at No. 18. But he somehow survived what could have been a massive blunder, keeping himself three shots ahead of second-place Cameron Smith headed into Sunday’s final round. Scheffler and Smith will tee off at 2:40 p.m. Eastern time.
Tiger Woods, meanwhile, is wrapping up his return to competitive golf from deep in the pack after a tough, 6-over-par 78 on Saturday. Woods was betrayed by his putter in the third round, resulting in four three-putts and even a four-putt en route to a tie for 41st. Woods is playing with last year’s U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm in the fifth group of the day.
Follow along for live updates and analysis from the Masters.
Here’s what to know
Scottie Scheffler’s Masters lead emerges from the pines looking okayReturn to menu
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 86th Masters got woolly just before sundown Saturday when the dominant guy suddenly drove into the woods on No. 18 and went burrowing in there ball-hunting, almost as if he needed a pith helmet and a pick ax and a canteen and a little cooler with some of those pimento cheese sandwiches.
Two-day front-runner Scottie Scheffler hiked and ducked amid the branches, found the ball giggling from the twigs and straw, reached in with his gloved left hand, picked up the little bastard and observed it as if it were some adorable turtle.
The Masters had itself a Masters right then. A gaping Scheffler lead that already had sagged from six to four could shrink to two or one and portend hubbub for Sunday.
“Obviously, I didn’t hit a very good tee shot,” the 25-year-old Texan deadpanned. “We saw the guy with the flag, always finds the balls, kind of panicking.”
Read more on the Masters
Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament is underway. Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters after a mostly steady third round in which he courted disaster but coolly staved it off.
He’s back: Mother Nature and Father Time messed with Tiger Woods on Saturday, the cold and the pain helping wreak a 78 that became his most human score in the three rounds in his Masters comeback.
Barry Svrluga: “It’s as if there are two different tournaments playing out for Tiger Woods: the one in which he could ridiculously contend for a sixth Masters championship and the one in which just walking the course might be worthy of a jacket ceremony of its own.”
Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.
Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was invited but chose not to play.