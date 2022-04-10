Masters live updates Scottie Scheffler holds final-round lead; Tiger Woods 46th

Read more on the Masters

Overview: This year’s Masters Tournament is underway. Scottie Scheffler leads the Masters after a mostly steady third round in which he courted disaster but coolly staved it off.

He’s back: Mother Nature and Father Time messed with Tiger Woods on Saturday, the cold and the pain helping wreak a 78 that became his most human score in the three rounds in his Masters comeback.

Barry Svrluga: “It’s as if there are two different tournaments playing out for Tiger Woods: the one in which he could ridiculously contend for a sixth Masters championship and the one in which just walking the course might be worthy of a jacket ceremony of its own.”

Analysis: Using the process of elimination, we can narrow the Masters field down to just a few golfers who can win the green jacket.

Absent from Augusta: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson will miss the tournament for the first time in 28 years after his reputation took a hit because of support for a fledgling Saudi-backed golf league. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said Mickelson was invited but chose not to play.