With a three-run rally, the Nationals find a way to their first win

For most of Sunday afternoon, the Washington Nationals’ offense was dormant, just as it had been over the season’s first three days. The Nationals had just two hits through seven innings against the New York Mets — both coming all the way back in the first — and had scored just once, on Nelson Cruz’s first home run in a Nationals uniform.

In the eighth and trailing by one, the Nationals got a lift from a couple of unlikely sources, which will be a necessity for this roster this season. Yadiel Hernandez led off with a single, and Dee Strange-Gordon pinch-ran for him before Maikel Franco singled as well, putting runners on the corners for Lucius Fox.

Fox, who was making his major league debut, placed a safety squeeze down the first base line. When the Mets couldn’t tag Strange-Gordon in time, Fox screamed toward the Nationals Park crowd.

“It’s amazing what a little bunt can do for your team,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

After a Victor Robles failed bunt, an error that allowed César Hernández to reach safely and a fielder’s choice by Juan Soto, Cruz had a chance to be the hero and delivered. It wasn’t a 109-mph missile like the one that gave the Nationals the lead in the first inning, but his grounder up the middle scored two and lifted the Nationals to a 4-2 victory, their first after dropping three in a row to start the season.

“You want to come through — especially in front of your fans, especially in that situation,” Cruz said.

Cruz’s homer, the 450th of his career, was the only sign of life for Washington until the eighth. It appeared the meager showing would spoil a strong start by Erick Fedde, who retired the first six batters he faced and through three innings had thrown just 39 pitches.

A low pitch count was a welcome sign for Martinez and the Nationals’ bullpen, given that the team’s first three starters had failed to finish the fifth. But in the fourth alone, Fedde threw 34 pitches as his appearance went south.

Fedde lofted a 0-1 curveball to Francisco Lindor that caught too much of the plate, and the Mets shortstop crushed the ball into the Nationals’ bullpen to knot the score at 1. Later, with two men on, Mark Canha hit a line drive to right that Soto had a read on, dived for and briefly had in his glove before the ground knocked the ball out, allowing Eduardo Escobar to score and put the Mets ahead 2-1.

Fedde escaped with no further damage and then got through the fifth, working around a two-out walk to Lindor. He had five strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.

“I think I had all four pitches going,” Fedde said. “The cutter up was probably my best pitch today. I think being able to mix throughout the whole game was what did it for me.”

Fedde kept the Nationals in it as they struggled to solve Carlos Carrasco, who gave up a single to Josh Bell after Cruz’s first-inning homer but retired the next 15 batters he faced before being pulled with two outs in the sixth.

Against Mets reliever Trevor Williams in the eighth, the Nationals’ rally was sparked by the Nos. 6 through 9 spots in the lineup. That section of the order was 1 for 37 with 18 strikeouts on the season entering the game, and it was 0 for 8 on Sunday before Hernandez sparked the surge.

“The hitting coaches, we discussed some stuff, and I told them, ‘Hey, one thing I know for sure is they’re not going to go 0 for 2,000,’ ” Martinez said. “And they came through today.”

How did Fox do in his debut? The shortstop made his first key play in the second inning when he made a diving stop and threw from his knees to nail Mets slugger Pete Alonso. He was 0 for 2, but his bunt, RBI and run proved pivotal.

The 24-year-old found out after Saturday’s game that he was starting Sunday and joked, “I probably played the game in my head three times last night.”

What’s the latest on Mason Thompson? The Nationals placed Thompson on the 10-day injured list Sunday after an MRI exam revealed biceps tendinitis. The 24-year-old right-handed reliever threw just three pitches Saturday before leaving the game with trainer Paul Lessard.

The Nationals recalled righty Hunter Harvey from Class AAA Rochester. Harvey, whom the team claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in March, pitched the ninth inning for the Red Wings on Saturday and found out he was being called up at 11 p.m. He and his wife drove seven hours from Toledo before getting an hour of sleep and heading to the ballpark.

Is Aníbal Sánchez in line to pitch Monday? Martinez said Sánchez is doubtful to face the World Series champion Braves in Atlanta as he continues to deal with a stiff neck and the team will have to call up someone to fill in. The most likely option would be Josh Rogers, a left-hander who was sent to Rochester to start the season.

