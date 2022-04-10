NBA

What to know about the 2022 NBA play-in tournament

By Ben Golliver
Today at 7:38 p.m. EDT
By Ben Golliver
Today at 7:38 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have to lead the Brooklyn Nets through the play-in tournament to make the NBA playoffs. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

The NBA is wrapping up its first 82-game regular season since 2018-19, but it’s still not quite time for the playoffs just yet. Before the 16-team bracket can be set, eight teams will compete in a play-in tournament to claim the final four spots.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Here’s a primer that covers the who, what, where, when and why of the upcoming play-in tournament and how it will shape the 2022 playoffs.

Loading...
Loading...