Scottie Scheffler caps remarkable rise with a dominant Masters victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler spent the weekend grabbing, corralling, smothering, withstanding, squelching, subduing, commandeering and winning the 86th Masters. He looked very much like his fresh world ranking of No. 1, and his romp reached a point around 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday when he smiled a deep and knowing smile after only 70 holes.

Normally a lead in a Masters with two holes left to play would be cause to whinge about why Augusta National doesn’t attach airsickness bags to the pines, but here the stomach lounged. The lead gaped such — five shots by then — that it didn’t even matter that Scheffler closed on a four-putt double bogey. His play had been so sterling for so long that he became the first known guy in golf history to close with a missed five-footer for par, a missed five-footer for bogey, a made three-footer for double bogey and a protracted series of hugs from family members et al. who looked just as elated as he did.

He had shot a fourth straight red round at 71 to wind up at 10 under par, three shots ahead of surging runner-up Rory McIlroy and five ahead of both Shane Lowry and Cameron Smith.

“Hat’s off to him; he’s sort of been head and shoulders above everyone else this week,” McIlroy said.

The same might go for the last 56 days in men’s professional golf, in which Scheffler’s tall head and broad shoulders have gone on quite some binge. He woke on the Sunday morning of Feb. 13 tied with Patrick Cantlay for the lead at the rowdy Phoenix Open. After the genteel Masters eight Sundays later, he has won a preposterous four times in six tries, has zoomed from No. 15 to No. 1, has finished a forgotten but excellent seventh at Riviera in Los Angeles to add to the mix and has won his first major title with obstacles that were more like pebbles.

He led by six Saturday before it faded to three and led by three at tee time Sunday before it faded to one after two holes alongside Smith, the 28-year-old Australian who won the Players last month and stands No. 6 in the world. Well, suspense flickered and croaked quickly.

First, Scheffler teed off on No. 3 and aimed his arm to the left, indicating trouble. The thing landed behind a scoreboard, in the straw and near the folding chair of someone who might have hoped to enjoy the shade in peace. From there, Scheffler whacked it out to where it clunked in front of the green, 29 yards from the cup. From there, he chipped on and watched it race, then skitter, then hurry, then bang itself into the flagstick and dunk.

The birdie provided a three-shot lead once Smith bogeyed, and Scheffler resumed the happy trail from there, with three straight pars, another birdie on No. 7, two straight pars, a bogey on No. 10, three straight pars and then birdies on Nos. 14 and 15.

By then, smiling did seem possible. So commanding had Scheffler’s mastery proved that it rendered meaningless a remarkable scene on No. 18, where both McIlroy and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa holed out from the sand and gave the crowd a big helping of delirium. McIlroy’s chip in particular entertained because of its merry trip. It started out miles to the right of the cup, then turned left and continued its trek toward the right of the hole, then made one little adjustment near the end to plunk in just to the right of the flagstick.

That left McIlroy with a score of 64, tied for the best final round in Masters history. He had spent the day rising up the board after seeing some of the prettier weather in the history of the world and thinking, “I feel like we haven’t had a lot of days this year [weather-wise] where you actually can get after the golf course, and today we had a day when you could get after it.”

Morikawa followed him with a more direct line to the flagstick, and the two of them hugged.

Scheffler’s path to serial hugs including plenty of evidence of his clear, calm head, which enabled him to stare at hints of trouble and snuff them out hastily. On No. 7, he sent an approach to seven feet just beneath the hole and made that. On No. 10, he sent an approach off the left side of the green and down the slope, a mistake, and bogeyed that, but on No. 14, he hit this beauty to the fringe behind the green, from where it began its trip backward, waved hello past the hole and stopped obediently at five feet. On No. 15, he chipped from behind the green to 14 feet and made that.

He had taken the queasiness out of the equation that he smiled pretty soon and maybe even giggled pretty soon after that — and at a double bogey.

