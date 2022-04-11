76ers’ Matisse Thybulle to miss some playoff games over vaccine status

Because he is not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle will be unable to play first-round playoff games in Toronto against the Raptors. Canada does not allow unvaccinated foreign visitors to enter without special exemptions, and athletes are not exempt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thybulle said Sunday he had received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, choosing to go no further with vaccination because he was “raised in a holistic household” and vaccination did not guarantee that a person would not spread the virus. “This was a decision I made a long time ago,” he said.

Studies have shown that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that although some fully vaccinated and boosted people came down with mild infections during the omicron surge, the vaccines — and especially the booster shot — protected most people from the virus’s worst effects.

“I was raised in a holistic household where ‘anti-vax’ is not a term that was ever used. It’s a weird term that has kind of been thrown around to just label people,” Thybulle told reporters on Sunday. “But we grew up with Chinese medicine and naturopathic doctors. With that upbringing, coming into this situation I felt like I had a solid foundation of medical resources that could serve me beyond what this vaccine could do for me.

“As things escalated and as this situation has played out, I’ve obviously had to reconsider and look at it differently. To that point, it got to the point last year during the playoffs where I did actually consider getting vaccinated and went through with getting the first shot, the first dose. At that point, I was under the impression that getting vaccinated meant that I could not get the disease and transmit it to other people. And I felt like if I’m going to be a part of society, in the position I’m in, I need to do what’s right for the greater good. That argument of the greater good held a lot of weight for me. As things progressed, as this virus has changed many different ways, it just showed through the science that wasn’t the case anymore — that even while being vaccinated, you could still spread the disease.

“ …[It] felt like getting vaccinated was not something that I needed to do to protect other people.” he said. “ … With that being considered and the holistic background of my upbringing — and just the way I view medicine in general — it felt like I was secure in treating myself … not treating myself, but going to the doctors that I have to treat covid if I did get it. And in the case that I did, I was able to go about it in my holistic way, and I’m able to sit here today healthy and okay because of it.”

Thybulle had been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols in November and January, saying in January that he had received “inconclusive negatives, a random positive” among his results and was asymptomatic. Now, he’ll miss a chunk of time in the first postseason round, a significant development given that he guards each Sixers opponent’s best perimeter player.

“It sucks,” he said of his absence, but he had made the decision long before the Sixers knew they’d be playing Toronto.

“Unfortunately, the repercussions of that are going to be me missing games and not being there for my teammates. Yeah, I’ve talked to them. Obviously from fans to coaches to [the] front office to teammates, there are people that are upset and people who don’t understand. But ultimately, I’ve been lucky enough to have them voice that they may disagree, but they still support me in my decision-making.”

The fourth-seeded Sixers’ Eastern Conference series against the fifth-seeded Raptors begins Saturday in Philadelphia. Thybulle will be unavailable for Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 6, which will be played in Toronto.

