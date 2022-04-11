Bob Baffert suspended from Preakness by Maryland Racing Commission

Bob Baffert, the horse trainer who has been under fire since Medina Spirit’s victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby was disqualified, will not be allowed to compete in the Preakness Stakes next month, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission said in a letter to an animal rights organization Monday.

The move follows a decision by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards in February to suspend Baffert for 90 days, fine him $7,500, and disqualify Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year. Baffert’s appeal of the decision was denied April 1, and he began serving the suspension.

In a letter to Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action and senior vice president of the Center for a Humane Economy, J. Michael Hopkins, the MRC executive director, noted that, under Maryland rules, “an individual whose license is suspended or revoked in another state or country is suspended or revoked in this state” and “denial of a license by the racing commission of another state may be considered as grounds for the denial of a license by the Commission.

Advertisement

“As such Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes.”

The move confirms Hopkins’s comment in February that Maryland would reciprocate Kentucky’s decision if it were upheld in court, and Irby praised “swift and decisive action” that will now remove Baffert from two of this spring’s three Triple Crown races. The Derby will take place May 7, followed by the Preakness in Baltimore on May 21. The third Triple Crown leg, the Belmont Stakes, is June 11 in New York.

When the decision was upheld April 1, Craig Robertson, Baffert’s Kentucky-based attorney, said: “I’m extremely disappointed that the Kentucky courts have deemed it appropriate for Mr. Baffert to have to serve a 90-day suspension (a) based on a topical ointment that is not a rules violation and (b) before his case has even been heard. This is unprecedented in the history of Kentucky horse racing.”

Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory that is legal except on race day and Baffert’s lawyers argued that a topical application of the drug is not illegal, a contention rejected by the KHRC. Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, suspended Baffert for two years and last month he filed a federal lawsuit against the track and its leaders on the grounds that his right to due process had been violated. Last spring, the iconic track suspended Baffert through 2023, citing a string of failed drug tests by Medina Sprit and other horses in his stables.

Medina Spirit died suddenly in December after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California and in a statement the California Horse Racing Board said a necropsy of the horse did not establish a definitive cause of death.

GiftOutline Gift Article