Commanders re-sign kicker Joey Slye to a two-year deal

The Washington Commanders re-signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the deal, ensuring the team enters the season with a trusted leg on special teams. The deal is worth up to about $5 million and includes $2 million in guarantees.
The team has made it a priority to retain more of its own free agents this year, perhaps in part because of its salary-cap constraints. Slye joins list of returning players who have found success amid Washington’s rebuild. Last season, he went 12-of-12 in field goals and 9-of-10 in extra-point attempts in the five games he played.
An undrafted player out of Virginia Tech, Slye spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2019-21) before bouncing to San Francisco and Houston for short stints as an injury fill-in.
“When you sign up to be a kicker, you sign up a little bit to bouncing around until you find a steady home,” Slye said shortly after arriving in Washington last November. “ … Another test, another trial here. Hopefully, I make it for a while here.”
Slye became Washington’s third kicker last season after it had cut veteran Dustin Hopkins and his short-lived replacement, Chris Blewitt. And although his first year was interrupted by an injury, Slye’s consistency was a welcomed change.
“Joey Slye hits a ball that’s coming out of the JUGS machine, man,” punter Tress Way said in January. “Every single ball looks the exact same. He has refined his technique and he’s got his contact rolling, and when you come into freakin D.C. in November, December, January and you’re playing in the NFC East, dude, you’re going to play in some crap. So that really helps whenever you can call on that kind of consistency, and I think that that’s why he hit the ball really well here down the stretch and more than likely moving forward.”
In his first three games with Washington, Slye was 6-of-6 in field goals and made all but one PAT, a blocked kick by Seattle’s Rasheem Green, who returned it for two points. Slye suffered a hamstring injury while attempting to chase down Green and spent three games on injured reserve.
Washington turned to its fourth kicker, Brian Johnson, who was signed off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad and six days later hit the game-winning field goal against the Raiders.
For now Washington plans to keep both; Johnson was retained on an exclusive rights tender in March. But Slye is the clear starter, and may have found his steady NFL home.
What to read about the Washington Commanders
Analysis: Washington has recently been led by quarterbacks with physical questions and loads of charisma. Carson Wentz may represent a shift.
NFL free agency: The Commanders released defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and starting left guard Ereck Flowers but welcomed back J.D. McKissic, one day after the running back agreed to terms with Buffalo.
Barry Svrluga: “But what matters most on the field for this franchise is somehow, some way finding stability at quarterback. Wentz is the latest stab at that, so his introduction was built around selling the idea that last week’s trade of two draft picks — either two third-rounders or a second- and a third-rounder, depending on how much Wentz plays — solves what has been Washington’s defining on-field problem for more than a quarter of a century.”
Ongoing legal battle: The NFL hired attorney Mary Jo White to conduct its investigation of the latest sexual harassment allegations against the Washington Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder.
Stadium search: The Commanders’ sexual harassment investigation complicates Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s bill to sell RFK Stadium back to D.C. Meanwhile, Maryland’s governor says he’s unwilling to build a new stadium.
Poll: More fans prefer the Washington Football Team name to Commanders, according to a Washington Post poll.