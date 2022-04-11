Football, recruiting and 9 p.m. bedtime: The life of a middle school QB

Placeholder while article actions load

Nick Raines was pulling into the driveway of his family’s Edgewater, Md., home in mid-February when he noticed an unfamiliar Toyota Camry on the street. “Uh, there’s a guy sitting outside our house with a balloon in his car,” Nick, 19, said when he called his mother, Lynn. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As Nick walked toward his front door, the man approached, holding a gold balloon, a red letter and a sign that read “FUTURE CALVERT HALL CARDINAL.”

“Excuse me,” the man said. “Is this Ben’s house?”

Nick confirmed his 14-year-old brother, Ben, lived there but was at a football workout.

“Can I give you this?” the man asked. “I’ve been sitting out here forever.”

Ben was one of the D.C. area’s most sought-after middle school quarterbacks. In the past year, the eighth-grader rose to stardom among high school recruiters in one of the country’s most competitive areas as he received interest from every top private school program in D.C. and Maryland. February and March marked the conclusion of the grueling process as players determined where to spend their next four years in hopes of winning, developing and attracting college interest.

After school one afternoon, employees at Baltimore’s Calvert Hall College High surprised 400 families with hand-delivered acceptance letters. When a staffer arrived at the Raines house around 4 p.m., nobody was home until Nick appeared about 90 minutes later.

After months of touring schools, attending their football camps and meeting coaches, Ben had received his first scholarship offer. The presentation that accompanied it was an extension of an aggressive courting process that begins earlier than you might think.

“He’s my baby,” Lynn said. “It’s hard to believe sometimes that all this is going on.”

‘He drives himself’

At a youth football game in September 2020, a parent nudged Ben’s father, Todd, to point out a coach from Good Counsel on Edgewater Park’s sideline. After Ben threw five touchdown passes for South River’s youth program, he and his family were pulling out of the parking lot when Ben’s coach ran over and asked them to stop. Good Counsel’s recruiting coordinator, J.D. Noell, wanted to speak with Ben, who attends Central Middle School in Edgewater.

During a 45-minute conversation, Ben and his family learned about the recruitment process and schools’ interest in him. Growing up, Ben’s neighbors teased him about attending their school, Gonzaga, but he had not realized he actually had the talent to play there.

At 10, Ben had committed to developing into a skilled quarterback. Private training has become essential in recent years, and Ben’s parents paid about $100 per session with a pair of trainers. He sacrificed swimming pool and video game sessions with friends to wake up between 5 and 7 a.m. to train.

Now, coaches across the area invited Ben to their camps. Despite camps costing between $25 and $200, Ben and his family feared declining an invitation could harm his standing as a recruit for that school.

Lynn set a 9 p.m. bedtime for Ben, which prompted his friends to consider writing an essay arguing for Ben to stay awake later to play “Call of Duty.” Hoping to gain weight, Ben ate four or five meals per day: mostly chicken, scrambled eggs, cheeseburgers and protein shakes.

As Ben appeared on national rankings — which on some websites are set as far out as the Class of 2030 — Lynn and Todd, like many youth sports parents, attempted to find the balance between supporting their child’s ambitions and providing a normal upbringing.

“We don’t tell him to work out,” said Todd, who includes a link to Ben’s game film in his email signature. “We don’t tell him, ‘Let’s go to field.’ That was part of the deal from the very beginning: ‘You’re going to do this — it’s you.’ ”

“I’m always like, ‘Are you sure you want to get up at 5:30?’ ” added Lynn, who helps manage Ben’s social media accounts.

“He drives himself,” Todd continued. “We don’t drive him.”

After pausing for five seconds, Todd clarified: “I mean, we don’t push him. But we drive the car.”

Last fall, to evaluate teams’ offenses, Todd bought three streaming services that broadcast high school athletic events. Other nights, he attended games with Ben, who sometimes received celebrity treatment.

When Ben visited Good Counsel’s game against Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances in September, the Olney school placed foldable chairs in the back of an end zone for recruits. Coaches visited to chat, and Falcons quarterback Frankie Weaver high-fived Ben while jogging onto the field.

Throughout the fall, Ben dressed in a tie and khakis to shadow high school students. He alternated snaps with the St. John’s starting quarterback at one practice; at another, McDonogh coaches filmed him throwing for an hour.

By the time Ben took the schools’ placement tests in December, his closet was full of shirts and hats from almost a dozen schools.

“You get scouted out for a year,” said Ben, who is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds. “Then it really comes down to the last three months when you actually get to see which coaches are actually recruiting you.”

‘Yo, coach’

In early February, Ben was visiting Good Counsel when a coach erased a whiteboard in a meeting room, handed Ben a brown dry-erase marker and requested he draw his favorite play. In what Ben soon learned was a test, he drew a seam route; the coach then asked Ben to draw the plays he would run in different situations.

The next day, a coach from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse called Todd, who mentioned the financial aid his family was seeking. Every school allocates different amounts for football scholarship money. Some players receive full rides; others earn minor discounts.

For Todd, a retired Air Force officer who works for the Space Force, and Lynn, a stay-at-home mom of five children, financial assistance was crucial. (They requested Ben’s scholarship offers not be made public to avoid comparing their grants to other recruits’.)

“This is the one position at every school where they will try to give as much money to the right quarterback as possible,” said Russell Thomas, a local quarterback trainer. “That's the face of the franchise, so to speak.”

In the week Ben would receive his first acceptance letters, he had narrowed his choices to Calvert Hall and Good Counsel. But his trainer, Luke Casey, had recently accepted an assistant coaching job at DeMatha, putting one of the area’s most accomplished programs back in consideration. Ben also contemplated reclassifying, which would require him to receive home schooling for a year while training.

During Ben’s training sessions, parents grilled Todd about Ben’s selection. Parents of quarterbacks didn’t want their sons to compete with Ben, while parents of wide receivers hoped to align their commitments with Ben’s.

The day after Ben received the Calvert Hall offer, Good Counsel and DeMatha emailed acceptance letters. A Calvert Hall coach, meanwhile, messaged Ben five eyeball emoji on Twitter.

Ben, excited about the interest but exhausted from small talk and acting professionally, was unsure how to respond. He settled for a simple reply: “Yo, coach.”

That night, Ben’s extended family visited to celebrate with pizza and a chocolate cake that shouted “Congrats BEN!” in blue frosting. But Ben was on the clock, facing two weeks to respond to his offers.

The decision

In the ensuing days, Todd used a legal pad to evaluate Ben’s final options. The rows listed the schools; the columns included the main factors in Ben’s decision, including education, coaching staff, football program, quarterback competition and culture.

Because of Ben’s recent growth spurt, coaches weren’t certain reclassifying was his best option. The family initially favored Good Counsel and bought a school sweatshirt. Calvert Hall continued its pursuit, connecting Ben with alum Brian Duker, the Detroit Lions’ safeties coach. Ben also visited DeMatha.

After each conversation, Ben’s parents called his trainers for advice. One night, as Todd drove Ben home from a workout in District Heights, he spoke with a coach who couldn’t guarantee his team would adopt the spread offense Ben desired.

Todd hung up and said, “Yeah, it’s Calvert.” The reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association champion offers Ben a possibility to start in 2023.

The next day, Todd texted Calvert Hall coaches a picture of Ben in their front yard, standing next to the balloon and yard sign. “Benjamin Raines is Hall in! #FOE,” he wrote, referring to the program’s “family over everything” motto. Cardinals coaches, who attend youth games every fall weekend and share names of recruits in a Google spreadsheet, high-fived in the school’s weight room.

“QB is the position where, as a head coach, you can get a job or get fired from a job,” said Joshua Ward, who began eyeing Ben soon after taking over Calvert Hall’s program in June 2020. “It’s tough with QBs; you have to really evaluate them — see them in games, see them in different situations. He was a guy, after seeing a lot of, we really liked.”

At the end of the week, Gonzaga and St. John’s sent acceptance letters, but Todd had submitted Calvert Hall’s down payment. Ben’s trainers deterred him from copying his peers with a social media post announcing his commitment. Instead, Ben updated his biography and header on Twitter, relieved he had settled on a future home. He aspires to launch a similar process for college in a few years, but he’ll first need to reacquire acclaim.

During Ben’s second week of workouts at Calvert Hall in early March, players posed for a photo in the weight room. In the back, the top of Ben’s head peeked over a scrum of upperclassmen. He was another newcomer yearning to rise to the front of the pack.

