Lakers fire Frank Vogel after doomed season

Beset by injuries, lineup fit questions and unfulfilled aspirations of being a title contender, the Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel Monday, less than 18 months after he guided the franchise to a championship and just one day after their regular season finale. The 48-year-old Vogel had faced serious questions about his job security since December as the Lakers struggled to develop a cohesive offense and regressed on defense. Tabbed by the oddsmakers as the preseason favorites to win the Western Conference, the Lakers finished the season with a 33-49 record, missing both the playoffs and the play-in tournament by finishing with the 11th best record in the Western Conference.

The Lakers’ plan to part with Vogel was first reported by ESPN.com shortly after a season-ending 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Vogel denied knowledge of the move during his postgame news conference.

“I haven’t been told s---,” Vogel said. “I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game. We’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow.”

LeBron James said Monday morning during players’ exit interviews that he had not yet been informed of Vogel’s status.

“I don’t want to speak about what’s been talked about and things of that nature,” James said. “I never get involved in those things. I respect Frank as a coach and a man. Our partnership that we’ve had over a few years has been nothing but candid, great conversations. He’s a guy who gives everything to the game. He prepared us every single night.”

This season was surely regarded as a nightmare from Vogel’s standpoint. A summer overhaul saw the departures of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso, robbing the Lakers of key members of LeBron James’s supporting cast during the 2020 title run at the Disney World bubble. James’s own early season injury issues made a tough situation worse, preventing the new-look Lakers from developing chemistry.

With all-star forward Anthony Davis limited to just 40 games by a knee sprain in December and a foot sprain in February, Vogel and James were left to make do with a roster filled with unproven faces and minimum-salary players. That proved problematic: The Lakers’ stilted offense ranked 22nd despite James averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, and its unorganized defense slipped from No. 1 in efficiency last year to No. 21.

A splashy offseason trade for Russell Westbrook set up a storybook homecoming narrative for the all-star guard, but it led to serious complications on the court. Vogel deployed small-ball lineups with James at center in an attempt to create space for Westbrook and overcome his lack of credible interior options, but the strategy didn’t prove to be a workable full-time solution.

Westbrook’s turnovers, poor shooting and inconsistent defensive focus repeatedly proved costly in late-game situations, and Vogel took the unusual step of benching the 2017 MVP late in some games.

Despite plenty of early-season warning signs, the Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline and then fell apart down the stretch, going 6-18 after the all-star break. Westbrook’s shaky play and $47 million contract for next season limited the team’s trade options, as did a desire to retain their future draft picks after sacrificing so many assets in previous trades to acquire Davis and Westbrook. One proposed scenario — which would have sent Westbrook back to the Houston Rockets with a 2027 first-round pick for John Wall — didn’t materialize.

Vogel, who received a one-year extension in September that carried him through the 2022-23 season, departed with a 127-98 (.564) record in three seasons with the Lakers.

The Lakers face the prospect of a busy summer, needing to hire Vogel’s replacement and potentially explore trade options involving Westbrook in hopes of reconstructing a winner around James, who can become a free agent in 2023.

