Lane Thomas puts his foot down as the Nationals blow out the champs

ATLANTA — Lane Thomas’s first at-bat Monday was a plain attack of one of his weaknesses. Huascar Ynoa, the Atlanta Braves’ hard-throwing starter, threw four straight low-and-away fastballs to the Washington Nationals outfielder. The pitches registered at 95, 95.2, 96.1 and 96.6 mph on the stadium’s radar gun. Thomas swung right through the last three.

But in the third inning, amid a five-run rally, Thomas did something to catch up. On the fifth pitch of this matchup with Ynoa, he saw 96 at his hands — above the zone and a bit outside — and cracked it off the left-center field wall for a double. Josh Bell and Yadiel Hernandez scored. Thomas thought he had homered, leaving him to bust it toward second base and laugh at some ribbing from the dugout.

There was room for smiling in an 11-2 win over the Braves at Truist Park. Perhaps that mattered a tad more just hours after news broke of the Lerner family exploring a sale of the team. On a granular level, though, Thomas’s double was a small yet important sign for the rebuilding Nationals, who need contributors not named Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, Keibert Ruiz and Bell.

Before the double, Thomas, 26 and batting seventh, had been 0 for 8 with a walk and four strikeouts to begin the year. To end his third at-bat Monday, facing an even harder thrower in reliever Spencer Strider, he whiffed on 99.5-mph heat. But after Manager Dave Martinez stressed that Thomas was late on fastballs, suggesting he get his front foot down earlier, Thomas adapted. He tapped his front foot in the middle of Ynoa’s third-inning delivery, did a quick leg kick and pounded the high heat.

This could wind up being a season of little victories for the Nationals. Little adjustments count.

Thomas’s gapper snapped a 1-1 tie and was another punch from the bottom of the order. Before producing in the eighth inning to secure the season’s first win against the New York Mets on Sunday at Nationals Park, the Nationals’ sixth through ninth hitters were 1 for 45 with 20 strikeouts. But between then and the third inning against the Braves, they were 6 for 12 with four singles, Thomas’s double off Ynoa and Maikel Franco’s two-run homer in the next at-bat.

Franco, batting eighth, had that blast, a pair of singles and a three-run double in the eighth, totaling five RBI. Hernandez, batting sixth, logged two singles and a walk. Bell chipped in two RBI singles, and Soto singled and walked twice. And the support was for Josh Rogers, who was scratched in the first — yielding an RBI knock to Marcell Ozuna — before retiring 14 of the final 16 batters he faced.

Rogers, a 27-year-old lefty, was optioned to Class AAA Rochester at the end of spring training, then recalled Monday to fill in for Aníbal Sánchez. The Nationals put Sánchez on the 10-day injured list with a nerve impingement in his neck. Using a slider and a low-90s fastball, Rogers kept the Braves off balance, giving the Nationals a chance to right some wrongs. Rogers threw 74 pitches in 5⅓ innings, yielding two of the Braves’ four hits.

The Nationals left two on in the first and the second, stranding a leadoff base runner each time. But the third-inning spurt, keyed by Thomas’s double, was enough for Rogers and relievers Victor Arano, Hunter Harvey and Patrick Murphy, who struggled through the ninth. The Nationals worked Ynoa for 72 pitches and Strider for 71, and they forced Braves Manager Brian Snitker to use lefty Tucker Davidson, who was one of his options to start Tuesday.

Thomas greeted Davidson with an RBI single in the seventh. The pitch? A 97-mph fastball at the top of the zone.

What’s the Nationals’ prognosis for Sánchez’s neck? Before Monday’s win, Martinez told reporters that Sánchez is taking medicine to ease discomfort and otherwise needs to rest. “It’s still bothering him a little bit, but it’s getting better every day,” the manager added. “With that being said, I saw him today and he’s still moving very gingerly. But he does say he feels better. He’s going to get treatment. Knowing Aníbal, he’s itching to get back out there and start throwing. But we want to make sure he’s healthy before he even attempts to start throwing.”

Sánchez’s uncertain status aside, Rogers is already making a case to stick in the rotation when the 38-year-old returns. But the Nationals shouldn’t have to worry about that for at least a small while.

Did news of ownership considering a sale have a tangible effect on the players? “Not a whole lot. A little bit,” said left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle, who was traded to Washington in 2017, won the World Series with the club in 2019 and rejoined it this offseason. “Guys were talking about it on the bus on the way over here and stuff. It seemed like such a surprise, and then the statement from the family was a little bit noncommittal. It made it sound like they really want to keep their options open, this is exploratory and that kind of thing. I think it’s too soon for guys to get very caught up in it at all.

“And at the end of the day, by the time the bus rolled in here, nobody’s talked about it since. Guys are focused on the field and going out and playing Atlanta. I don’t think it’ll be a distraction in that sense. During the season, it feels like those entities are pretty separate anyway. There’s this group we have, and then the front office and ownership is a little bit different. They don’t really intermix very much anyway, so I don’t think it’ll be a distraction or anything.”

What’s the latest with reliever Gabe Klobosits? The righty, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics. Klobosits was designated for assignment in early April, when Washington needed to clear a spot on its 40-man roster. He thrived across the top two levels of the minors in 2021, posting a 1.64 ERA in 38⅓ innings. In the majors, after debuting in late July, he yielded 13 hits and seven earned runs in 11⅓ innings.

