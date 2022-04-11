Mystics select ex-Maryland standout Shakira Austin in the WNBA draft

There were no surprises at the top of the WNBA draft Monday night: Rhyne Howard, NaLyssa Smith and Shakira Austin went one-two-three. But what might qualify as a surprise is that Mystics Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault didn’t stray from expectations when he grabbed Austin, a former standout at Maryland and Riverdale Baptist, with the third pick. Over a career in which he has become the WNBA’s winningest coach, Thibault has forged a reputation for having player evaluations that differ from mainstream projections, but that was not the case this year.

The Mystics won the draft lottery in December but traded the top pick to the Atlanta Dream last week for No. 3, No. 14 and the opportunity to swap first-round picks in 2023. (That 2023 pick would come from the Los Angeles Sparks.) The Dream stuck with Howard, the 6-foot-2 guard out of Kentucky who averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds and was atop most draft projections. Smith, a 6-4 forward, went to Indiana at No. 2 after averaging 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds as a senior at Baylor.

Advertisement

The questions started at No. 3. Thibault had said his staff was comfortable with drafting any of the top three players — without clarifying whom the Mystics had in mind beyond Howard and Smith. The 6-5 Austin ended up being that mystery player. She averaged 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in her second year at Mississippi after starting her college career with two seasons at Maryland.

“I feel like I got lucky,” she said. “To be in a position to learn from vets and people who you just look up to as role players, it’s just an amazing feeling. I feel like this opportunity is going to bring the best out of me, and I’m ready to just start a career in D.C., back home. It’s just an honor.”

Austin steps into a scenario much different from what most players selected that high face. The Mystics missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker to end an injury-plagued season. But the core of the roster remains intact with Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkins. That’s a roster expected to make the playoffs if healthy — and one with legitimate championship aspirations.

Advertisement

Austin likes the situation.

“I think my role at Ole Miss, I carried a lot,” she said. “It was a lot of stress, but it was the role that I asked for, being that player that everybody needs to show up at every moment, every second, being that player who — their energy controls the team.

“That’s a heavy role to have as a rookie. So to be coming in to a team that is established and has those vets that are able to teach me and help develop me, for me to be able to just kind of coast and ease into that role, I feel like that’s the best opportunity for me … to learn and take my time but also learn from the best.”

The Mystics addressed the perimeter with the No. 14 pick, the second of the second round, when they selected Connecticut’s Christyn Williams. Williams, a 5-11 Little Rock native, averaged 14.2 points as a senior. She was the Big East tournament’s most outstanding player and helped the Huskies reach the national championship game, where they fell to South Carolina.

On Griner

The draft opened with Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressing Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since being arrested at an airport on charges of possession of hashish oil.

Advertisement

During a news conference before the draft, Engelbert said the league is doing everything it can to bring Griner home.

“This is an unimaginable situation for BG to be in,” Engelbert said. “She continues to have our full support. ... Certainly we’re trying everything we can, every angle, working through with her legal representation, her agent, elected leaders, the administration — just everybody in our ecosystem to try to find ways to get her home safely and as quickly as we can.”

GiftOutline Gift Article