Under new coach, Briar Woods soccer starts fresh and continues success

The Briar Woods Falcons have been one of the more consistent and successful boys' soccer programs in Northern Virginia in recent years, highlighted by a state title in 2017 and an undefeated regular season in 2018. So when former assistant Gabriel Ascunce took over for longtime head coach Francois Bernard this spring, he knew that he wasn't walking into a rebuild.

“There’s such a good culture in the program,” Ascunce said. “I knew Briar Woods always had a good group of boys, both athletically and also just really nice kids … It’s always a positive to walk into something that’s been established.”

Even still, Ascunce wanted his players to know that, while this year may not be a rebuild, it is a reset. Early in the season, he told them not to rely on the precedents that had been set in the past. The bar for success was still high, but this team was going to reach it in its own way.

“I did coach with [Bernard] but I am not him,” Ascunce said. “I told them, ‘If you were a starter last year, that doesn’t mean you’ll be a starter this year.’ Everyone is coming in with a fresh, clean slate.”

Thus far, the Falcons have done just that. They are 5-0-1 entering spring break, thanks in large part to a wild season-opening scoring spurt. Through their first four matches, the Falcons have outscored opponents 25-9.

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

Over the past five years, Bowie has established itself as Prince George’s County’s dominant lacrosse program, routinely winning games by double-digits. That success has propelled the Bulldogs to the past two Maryland 4A semifinals.

Now, Bowie is attempting to take the next step toward becoming a state contender. The Bulldogs (5-1) are again controlling their county, but Coach Richard Perry believes establishing a local youth program would draw more talent and help his team compete outside of the league. Most of Bowie’s players never picked up a lacrosse stick before high school.

“Our thoughts are: We have not gotten better,” said Perry, who has coached Bowie since 2016. “We haven't gotten more experienced lacrosse players.”

In its first semifinal appearance in 2019, Bowie lost to Howard, 15-2. Perry believes the coronavirus pandemic canceling the 2020 campaign halted Bowie’s momentum and players’ interest in the sport. Last season, the Bulldogs were undefeated until their 17-1 loss to Catonsville in the semifinals.

Bowie’s three returning contributors from last year are now teaching skills to younger teammates. Perry has scheduled a handful of out-of-county opponents to introduce high-level lacrosse to his players. Against their strongest opponent yet, the Bulldogs lost to Pallotti, 16-5, on Saturday.

“It’s really to help the younger guys know to change their expectation of what lacrosse is supposed to be like,” Perry said. “That’s my hope.”

— Kyle Melnick

Track and field

Seconds after Gar-Field’s Tyrel Robinson eclipsed the finish line of the 200-meter dash in a personal-best 22.8 seconds on Friday, he nearly tumbled to the track as senior teammate Jalil Singleton wrapped him in a hearty bear hug and yelled, “Aye, you special, bro! You’re really him.”

While Gar-Field would finish sixth overall out of 20 teams at the Gojekian Twilight Classic, the joyous display between Robinson and Singleton was enough to make first-year head coach and Gar-Field alum Jarmal Latney emotional.

“When I took the head coaching job earlier this year, my main focus was to change the stale nature of the program by creating a family atmosphere,” Latney said. “So to see one of our seniors be more happy about his teammate’s PR [personal record] than his own, was a sign that we’re on the right path to bringing this great program back to where it belongs: the top.”

In the years since Latney graduated in 2003, Gar-Field track and field has struggled to reestablish itself as a perennial regional and state contender in Virginia.

But since Latney and fellow head coach Tyler Dickinson took the reins of the program, the Red Wolves have quickly shown that their days of competing for titles may be right around the corner.

“When they became our head coaches, it just felt like the team got more serious and focused and people just want to go be great,” Singleton said. “As you can see the team support here goes crazy now. We really like a family. Tyrel is like my little brother and it didn’t feel like that in the past.”

— Tramel Raggs

Baseball

As teams across the metro area battled with the elements over the past week, one did not waver. Patuxent is halfway through its season and has churned out the best start in school history, sitting at 9-0.

An early matchup with Huntingtown on March 28 gave the Panthers experience fighting through adverse conditions that has helped throughout the rest of the season.

Playing in 32-degree weather and facing 30-40 mph winds that day, both teams showed obvious signs of struggle. The sides combined for 19 walks.

The Panthers escaped with a gritty 13-8 win over the Hurricanes and added nine walks to their season tally. That has since improved to only 22 walks in nine games.

“Number one so far for us has been the pitching. Our guys have just thrown strikes,” Patuxent Coach Keith Powell said. “They’ve outperformed even my expectations on the mound so far.”

Seniors Jeff Delair, Nathan Robey, Dalton Scruggs and junior Ryan Moran have been a lethal rotation. Patuxent has pitched five shutouts and allowed more than five runs just twice this season.

The Panthers take on reigning Maryland 2A champions La Plata on Wednesday, another test on their road to a state championship.

“Going 9-0 isn’t our goal,” Powell said. “Our goal is to win our last game of the season.”

— Jacob Richman

Golf

The match between Gonzaga and Georgetown Prep on March 4 went to the wire: After the first three groups finished even at 182, the teams seemed set to end in a tie. It came down to the last group, and Eagles senior Ryan McCarthy shot a 38 — good enough to finish in the top five of all Gonzaga players and count toward the final result.

McCarthy’s score gave his team a two-stroke edge over the Hoyas. Gonzaga has yet to lose a match this season, as its win over a deep Georgetown Prep squad continued a 5-0 run.

Although it was McCarthy’s 38 that gave Gonzaga the lead, junior Jack Teuschl’s 2-under-par 33 performance after nine holes at the Chevy Chase Club was also key to the Eagles’ victory.

It marked the latest edition of one of the area’s most competitive golf rivalries. Under longtime coach Robert Barry, the Hoyas have won 11 Metro titles and 24 Interstate Athletic Conference banners since 1984. Gonzaga and Georgetown Prep have traded the Metro title for the past five years, with the Eagles winning the most recent title in 2019.

“It’s a really nice win and it’s great to compete against them, but ultimately we know the match was a nice check-in for where we are,” Gonzaga Coach Mike Hanagan said. “What both teams are really looking forward to is the championship at the end of the season.”

— Hayley Salvatore

