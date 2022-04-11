The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Will the Lerner family sell the Nationals? Ask The Post.

By Barry Svrluga
Today at 5:19 p.m. EDT|Updated April 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Nationals owner Mark Lerner before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Whew. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind here. The big news about the Washington Nationals seemed to be losing three of four to open the season against the New York Mets — a series in which they seemed overwhelmed at times. But then came Monday, and the news that the Lerner family is at least exploring the idea of selling the team.

That’s a lot to digest, and it probably brings more questions than answers. I’m not sure I’ll have all of the latter, but I can certainly try. We’ll get going at 1 p.m. Tuesday — but feel free to submit your questions early.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

