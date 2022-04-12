Anthony Rendon, healthy again with the Angels, knows he can do more

Anthony Rendon begged Kurt Suzuki to stay. The Los Angeles Angels third baseman has never liked doing interviews, always avoided them by any means necessary — means that more than once included forts made of clubhouse chairs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But his former Washington Nationals World Series teammate-turned-Angels-locker-neighbor would not intervene on his behalf.

“I have to hit,” Suzuki said with a smile, knowing full well he was leaving Rendon alone to do the only baseball-related activity that ever makes him look uncomfortable: talk about himself.

Rendon never needed to talk much in Washington. A long list of more established stars more settled in the spotlight always handled that. And he certainly isn’t the top draw for the Angels, either. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the game’s biggest stars. He could fly under the radar in Joe Maddon’s clubhouse, too.

But the equation isn’t quite that simple for Rendon anymore, not after the Angels committed $245 million to him through 2026, making him the fifth-highest-paid player in major league history by average annual value.

“More problems,” Rendon quipped when asked how more money has changed his life, the kind of joke that makes those unfamiliar with him wonder exactly who he is, exactly how much he enjoys the baseball life his talent chose for him.

“I think I’m grounded enough, have a good core group of friends and accountability from people around me who will kick me in the a-- when I get off-line,” he said. “Pressure-wise? It’s human nature to feel a little bit of that around you. But I have that accountability group around me to say: ‘Hey, that’s not the reason why you’re here. That’s not the reason you play this game.’ ”

But whether Rendon waves them aside or not, the one thing that price tag does bring is expectations — expectations he has struggled to meet in his first two seasons as an Angel, the latest of which ended in July because of a nagging hip injury that eventually required surgery. The career .287 hitter hit .240 with a .712 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 58 games, looking nothing like a player to whom any team would commit so much money — raising unpleasant memories of other recent Angels megadeals gone for naught.

Rendon told one local reporter that he doesn’t have anything to prove to Angels fans. He has been doing this awhile, he said. All skeptical fans needed to do was watch highlights from his Nationals days. But he does worry about his teammates, about the groundball he couldn’t grab when his hip was bothering him last year, about the runner he didn’t drive home when he didn’t have his legs under him.

“I know that I’m better than what I was performing at,” Rendon said. “I was like, s---, I know I’m worth more. I knew I could do more and wasn’t able to.”

Anyone investing in Rendon knew injuries were not just a risk but a probability. He was the best hitter in the 2011 draft but fell to Washington at sixth overall because he underwent two ankle surgeries in two years. At various times in his Nationals tenure, Rendon battled a sprained medial collateral ligament, pulled muscles and other slow-to-heal leg injuries. And as early as the 2019 World Series, Rendon was trying a variety of strategies to activate muscles around a wonky hip that never seemed to afford him the range of motion he thought it should.

He underwent MRI exams, CT scans and X-rays. He saw specialists in Vail, Colo., New York City; and Texas — five total. Eventually, he learned that what doctor after doctor had dismissed as usual wear and tear was a torn labrum, required five anchors in his hip and shaving of multiple bones that had been rubbing in the area. The injections and corrective movements and the rest hadn’t helped because the problem was too big for Band-Aids.

Rendon hadn’t been able to squat in the weight room since his Nationals days, just couldn’t get the hip to do what it was supposed to. He had been on a maintenance program for his glutes since 2016, never quite certain why he needed so much band work when teammates didn’t.

“All the doctors told me the same thing: When you have a hip issue, everything around it shuts down. The quad will go, the hamstring will go, the glutes won’t work, your back will be too tight,” Rendon said. “I always figured it was just muscular, that I just couldn’t activate those muscles.”

This spring, Rendon has been squatting. He’s learning to hit with his legs again after at least two seasons — more, if he’s being honest — of not realizing just how much he was missing. Now, he says, his swing feels like it flows. The idea that Rendon spent the past few years hitting without his legs involved is somewhat disturbing: Only one third baseman, Cleveland’s José Ramírez, has accumulated more FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement than Rendon has since 2017.

“Teams that have the best years have the best stories. There will be some surprises here and there, guys that bounce back from seasons that weren’t that good in the past,” Angels General Manager Perry Minasian said. “Teams that really are successful, I think you can look back and there are seven or eight or nine stories you wouldn’t have predicted at the beginning of the year.”

Even a healed Rendon wouldn’t necessarily rewrite the narrative for the Angels, who entered this season with the same weight on their shoulders as they have for years. The Angels have two of the game’s brightest stars in Ohtani and Trout yet can never get them to the postseason. They have an owner willing to spend in Arte Moreno but never seem to spend enough — or in the right places — to make it all add up to wins.

And this time around, they are fighting not only to end a seven-year playoff drought but to keep Ohtani interested: The two-way star will be a free agent after the 2024 season and has hinted in interviews with Japanese media that he needs to win sooner or later. Rendon thinks the Angels are close.

“We’re making that transition to become really competitive. We’re making that culture change,” Rendon said. “It’s fun to see that change, and I only notice it because I was in D.C. when we went through it.”

Those D.C. years feel like “decades ago” to Rendon, who left the Nationals after the 2019 season with one kid and begins the 2022 season with four, including twins. All of his older Nationals teammates always told him having kids would change things, would make baseball seem smaller. He never really believed them.

“Everyone always said when you have kids and come home from a tough day and they come running up to you, it changes everything. I never thought that would get to me,” Rendon said. “But it did. I was like, ‘Oh crap, now I know what they’re talking about.’ ”

Former Nationals batting practice thrower and clubhouse staple Ali Modami took his talents to the Angels when Rendon did, too. And the night before Suzuki heartlessly abandoned Rendon with a reporter, the three of them had gone to dinner with fellow 2019 World Series champions Trea Turner, Howie Kendrick and Yan Gomes, all of whom were also in Arizona in March, their Nationals days behind them. They keep an eye on one another from afar.

But like Suzuki when he left Rendon that late March morning, all of them have to go get their swings in now, to keep up new routines, unable to protect each other from new surroundings and new pressures, left only to watch where time carries them next.

