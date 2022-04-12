Cam Newton offers sexist remarks during Barstool Sports podcast

In a near-hourlong conversation on a weekly Barstool Sports podcast, Cam Newton covered a number of topics, including fame, parenting and women. It was his sexist comments about the latter that once again landed the free agent quarterback in hot water. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Early in the episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Newton spoke about his upbringing and his parents. He said his father “set a perfect example for what a man was,” and that his mother and grandmother similarly helped shaped his views of women.

“A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right. And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, ‘I’m a boss b---h, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ like no baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet, you don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet."



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

Newton’s comments prompted one of the hosts to point out the potential for pushback, which led Newton to shift the conversation toward men who lie and misrepresent themselves on social media.

“I’m not just about to sit up here and beat up my queens, but I’m also gonna also (sic) tell the men to start being men, bro.”

Newton’s comments echo those he made in 2017 when then-Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked him about the “physicality” of one of his receiver’s routes. Newton smirked as Rodrigue asked the question and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

That remark produced some similar backlash to what he faced Tuesday, when his comments were called out on social media. Newton’s 2017 remarks cost the quarterback his sponsorship with the yogurt company Dannon and he later posted a video on Twitter in which he apologized.

Again, many men such as Cam Newton need to read more and speak less. The level of misogyny and sexism on these podcasts is disgusting. https://t.co/oN3nW2zSnU — Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 12, 2022

I’m trying like hell to not give oxygen to Cam Newton and his comments b/c they’re so blatantly ridiculous, but I keep coming back to the fact that they’re also dangerous b/c they contribute to a culture that believes it’s OK to demean and devalue women. Gotta do better, Cam. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) April 12, 2022

NFL teams to Cam Newton after his comments on women: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN38rQ — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2022

Not all of the reactions to Newton’s comments were negative, though. Some said Newton, in sharing his views, was speaking to his personal preferences, and not making sweeping comments about women. Others pointed to Newton’s perspectives on men, and questioned why those seemed to avoid scrutiny.

“I’m confused about the Cam Newton conversation!” ESPN commentator and former NBA player Richard Jefferson tweeted. “Maybe it’s because I watched the whole clip. Why are people upset?”

I’m confused about the Cam Newton conversation! Maybe it’s because I watched the whole clip. Why are people upset? — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 12, 2022

I heard the entire interview ..he called men out as well nothing to see here https://t.co/bvHnMlkps4 — Black QB Supporter Fan Club (@Blackeffect1986) April 11, 2022

Newton’s recent remarks come as the 11-year signal caller mulls his future, which could include a return to the Panthers, with whom he earned three Pro Bowl selections and won the 2015 NFL MVP award en route to a Super Bowl berth. The Carolina went on to lose that game to the Denver Broncos.

The team released Newton in March of 2020, and he would sign later that year as a free agent with the New England Patriots, where he replaced future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of last spring’s NFL draft the following spring, and Newton was cut last August, clearing the path for Jones’s rookie emergence.

Newton rejoined the Panthers in November, replacing injured quarterback Sam Darnold, who eventually resumed his starting role in the final game of the season after Newton went 0-5 as the starter. Newton, 33, recently told ESPN that he’s weighing his options for regarding the 2022 season.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” he said. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

