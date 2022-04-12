Capitals obliterate the Flyers for their fourth straight victory

All day Tuesday, the Washington Capitals’ coaches preached the same message before they faced the Philadelphia Flyers that night: Don’t let up. So when Conor Sheary found himself all alone in front of Philadelphia’s goal late in the second period, he could choose to quickly unleash a shot or get fancy for a guaranteed goal. Sheary picked the latter approach, deking right, then left and then right again to send goaltender Martin Jones to the ice before extending Washington’s large lead.

That sparked an onslaught as the Capitals set a season high in goals during their 9-2 win at Capital One Arena. To begin a five-game road trip Thursday in Toronto, Washington will be on a four-game winning streak.

On Sunday afternoon, the Capitals (42-22-10, 94 points) notched their third consecutive win over an Eastern Conference contender by beating the Boston Bruins. With Tuesday’s win, the Capitals improved to 13-4-1 since the beginning of March and are getting close to clinching a playoff spot.

Philadelphia (23-39-11, 57 points) was eliminated from playoff contention late last month, but the Flyers had beaten the Capitals twice this season, by identical 2-1 scores. Washington took advantage of some horrendous Philadelphia defense to make sure that didn’t happen again.

In the first period, Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped Alex Ovechkin’s shot, but the Capitals’ captain followed up with a bad-angle shot that hit Hart’s back and found the net for his 46th goal at 6:01. The 36-year-old is getting close to his ninth 50-goal season; that would match the NHL record shared by Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.

Washington kept coming. At 11:24, defenseman John Carlson’s slap pass found T.J. Oshie to the left of the net, and Oshie converted for his first goal since March 9. Philadelphia responded 36 seconds later when James van Riemsdyk beat Ilya Samsonov (19 saves) on a breakaway.

Defenseman Martin Fehervary returned Washington’s cushion to two goals just 1 minute 16 seconds later when he dangled around a defender and put the puck through Hart’s legs for his third goal in four games.

Jones started the second period in net for Philadelphia after Hart exited with a lower-body injury, but the change didn’t help the Flyers. At 6:39, Anthony Mantha found Lars Eller on the rush, and he beat Jones. With 4:30 remaining, Evgeny Kuznetsov threw a pass to the top of the crease to an impossibly wide open Sheary, who notched his 17th goal to make it 5-1.

Just 3:31 into the third, defenseman Matt Irwin scored his first goal with the Capitals on a slap shot from the point. At 5:59, Mantha found a streaking Eller, who notched his third goal in two games as he continues to break out of a season-long slump. With 7:18 remaining, Garnet Hathaway redirected Justin Schultz’s shot to set a career high in goals with his 12th.

Van Riemsdyk notched his second power-play goal for the Flyers at 16:26 before Johan Larsson responded with his first goal with the Capitals 66 seconds later.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Orlov out

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov did not play because of a lower-body injury. Trevor van Riemsdyk replaced him on the second pairing, and Irwin suited up for his first appearance since March 25.

Center Nicklas Backstrom, who sat Sunday for what the team called “body maintenance,” returned as the second-line center. Connor McMichael was a healthy scratch.

Samsonov shines

After Vitek Vanecek started in net Sunday against Boston, Samsonov returned against Philadelphia for his third start in the past four games.

Samsonov entered Tuesday with a 6-1 record in eight career appearances against the Flyers, with a goals against average of 2.37 and a save percentage of .920. With Tuesday’s victory, the 25-year-old has won three straight starts.

Carlson hits 50

By assisting on Oshie’s goal, Carlson secured his fourth season with at least 50 assists. The San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson is the only active defenseman with more 50-assist seasons; he has five.

Carlson was the NHL’s second star of the week last week after notching three goals and five assists in three games.

