Commanders announce deal to air games on iHeart Media D.C.'s BIG 100 FM

The Washington Commanders are making the leap to FM radio.
“It’s an opportunity for us to have a bigger reach, to get our message out as to who we’re trying to become,” Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday morning on BIG 100′s The Don Geronimo Show alongside team president Jason Wright and senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson. “We’re trying to establish a new culture and get this football team going in the right direction. It’s been a while, we need to get back on top, and just knowing we can reach so many more fans, I’m excited about it, I really, truly am.”
The deal with iHeart also includes game day coverage on BIG 100′s website and on the iHeartRadio app, and will include programming across iHeartMedia D.C.'s seven radio stations. The iHeart app will also be the home of archived game day broadcasts.
The Commanders are the second pro sports team to partner with iHeartMedia D.C. Major League Soccer’s D.C. United announced in February that it will simulcast its games on 104.7 WONK-FM, as well as iHeart’s website and app.
“We get to reach so many more people through this,” Wright said. “The signal strength is good so you don’t lose the game. And not just [BIG 100.3], but all the stations of the iHeart family [in D.C.], it allows us to be close to the fans in a way that we haven’t been in some time. … When people loved this team deeply, it was because they were connected to them in their everyday lives, and this is an opportunity for us to get back there.”
When the Commanders’ rights agreement with WTEM ended last month, a team spokesperson said that it initiated a request for proposals from networks and multiple companies, including Audacy, which also owns 106.7 The Fan in D.C. and 910 The Fan in Richmond.
In a statement Tuesday, the team said it selected iHeart in part because of its reach as the largest audio company in the U.S.
iHeartMedia owns more than 850 broadcast stations in more than 160 markets. The company owns seven stations in D.C. alone — BIG 100, 97.1 WASH-FM, HOT 99.5, DC101, 98.7 WMZQ, DMV’s Black Information Network 1120 and 104.7 WONK-FM — and has partnerships with 17 other NFL teams.
The deal marks a significant change for the Commanders, whose games aired on WTEM from 1992-94 and again from 2008-21.
“I really do believe we have an opportunity to become something special,” Rivera said.
