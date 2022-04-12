Bradley Beal isn’t the only player the Wizards want to lock down

At the Washington Wizards’ last home game of the season, Bradley Beal eschewed the fashionable ensembles of his fellow veterans riding the bench after their seasons had been shut down and opted instead for comfort. Kristaps Porzingis sat by him at Capital One Arena in a powder-blue custom suit; Kyle Kuzma, in one last moment of baffling levity, wore sunglasses for much of the game. Beal went with a gray sweatshirt underneath last year’s version of the Wizards’ “City Edition” jersey.

It would be a fool’s errand to try to predict a player’s career decision based on his courtside streetwear, and Beal’s cozy kit might just be an easier outfit for someone without full use of his left arm. But his look reiterated what anyone who has been paying attention for the past two years knows by now: Beal is comfortable as a Wizard.

As Washington says goodbye to another disappointing season and turns to a busy summer, securing Beal’s future and signing him for roughly $245 million over five years is at the top of the organization’s to-do list.

Little drama lies there. Beal said in March that he is leaning toward re-signing with the only team he has ever known. In a Tuesday exit interview, Tommy Sheppard, the team’s president and general manager, echoed the organization’s loyalty toward Beal, who turns 29 in June and will welcome a third child in the coming months.

“I can just go off of 10 years of relationship with him, and I think he feels comfortable here. We certainly feel comfortable with him here,” Sheppard said. “It’s a good fit.”

Beal is scheduled to have the screws taken out of his surgically repaired left wrist and begin rehab later this month — “Fortunately it’s his left hand; … the pins pop out, and life begins,” Sheppard said — and is eligible to re-sign with the Wizards beginning July 1.

But Washington has another desperate need to satisfy this summer, one that, ideally, will be a quicker fix than improving its long-suffering defense. Finding a permanent solution at point guard is No. 2 on the Wizards’ offseason checklist.

Finding a floor general

Before cries to bring back John Wall get too loud, consider his hefty price tag, $47.4 million for the 2022-23 season. Then consider the team dynamics of bringing back a former franchise player to run the offense after signing his former backcourt mate with whom he had a complicated working relationship for about one-third of the salary cap. Washington just solved a season’s worth of locker room drama.

Tomas Satoransky ended the year as the starter and earned favorable reviews from Sheppard and Porzingis, his longtime friend, while Ish Smith helmed the second unit and Raul Neto was the third-string point guard. Satoransky and Neto are unrestricted free agents; Smith’s $4.7 million salary is not guaranteed.

With shooting threats such as Porzingis, Beal (ideally), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others fleshing out the roster, Sheppard said the Wizards are looking for a pass-first point guard and will explore every avenue — the draft, free agency, trades and waivers — to get their man.

Both he and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. added that Porzingis, Beal and Deni Avdija, the second-year forward who spent some time bringing the ball up the court late this season, can help with playmaking duties. Sheppard said that means the Wizards don’t necessarily have to bring in a “high-profile name or high-profile performer.” The team’s secondary playmakers give Washington more flexibility in their search, in Unseld’s mind.

“Ideally, you have a guy who can keep us organized, who can defend his position, obviously make a shot when the ball finds him, but I don’t think you need a guy that’s tasked with having to orchestrate everything,” he said Tuesday. “I think that’s a lot to ask for. … Those guys don’t exist. There’s not, I don’t think, five to 10 names left when you look at the true essence of a point guard. I think they’re hybrid guards and they’re players — you try to find the best talent, the best complimentary player for this group.”

Draft lottery

Before they secure a point guard, the Wizards will turn their attention to the draft. On May 17, the NBA will hold the draft lottery in Chicago; with the 10th-worst record in the league, Washington will have a 13.9 percent chance of getting a top-four pick. The organization needs established players far more than rookie talent, but a lottery pick is a trade asset as well.

Defense

Unseld couldn’t turn around Washington’s defense during his first year as its coach, which is in many ways unsurprising given the roster turnover and locker room issues at the start of the year. But Unseld was brought to the Wizards as a defensive guru, and they ended the season with the league’s sixth-worst defensive rating.

The coach said the solution doesn’t necessarily lie in personnel changes. Both he and Sheppard said a more stable roster will beget better defense.

“We know we have to defend at a much higher level, and I think the time that we’ll be able to spend this summer will be absolutely pointed on player development, but certainly putting in more of a defensive mind-set,” Sheppard said.

