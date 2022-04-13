Perspective

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant looked annoyed. The slightest hint of drama was irking him. His teammate, Bruce Brown, had just said something spicy during his postgame media session following the Brooklyn Nets’ 115-108 win in the play-in round on Tuesday. Really, what Brown said was a bit too honest for Durant’s liking.

While looking ahead to the first-round playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics, Brown mentioned how the absence of injured center Robert Williams would be a factor. This would register as the most benign bulletin board material of all time, but when Durant walked into the room of reporters, he wanted to defuse his teammate’s sound bite before it could make it to the ears of the Celtics.

“Yo, what did Bruce Brown say?” Durant asked. “He said something I didn’t like. Somebody just told me.”

When a reporter relayed Brown’s words, Durant rolled his eyes and sucked his teeth the way an old timer would when these kids out here are working his last nerve. Maybe Durant believed that strongly in the capabilities of the two other Boston big men, Al Horford and Daniel Theis, and wanted to show them respect. Or maybe he just wanted one night without his team playing the lead character in the NBA season’s longest-running soap opera.

A night without drama? For the Nets — a team of super friends who decided to join forces three years ago and have chosen chaos every step of the way — that would seem like an eternity.

Kyrie Irving’s stubborn refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and to comply with the New York City mandate forced him to miss the start of the season. Last month, the mayor created an exception for athletes and performers to work despite their vaccination status, so Irving has only recently reacquainted himself with the home rims inside Barclays Center.

James Harden, who joined last season as the third superstar, wanted out by this year’s trade deadline. According to an ESPN report, however, Harden did himself no favors at the beginning of the training camp when he showed up out of shape.

And all-star point guard Ben Simmons, who came over in the Harden trade, can pull off a green leather jacket-and-shorts combo on the sidelines but he still can’t suit up for the game. He hasn’t logged a minute all season.

However, after securing their playoff berth as arguably the scariest seventh seed in NBA history, the Nets should be discussed purely in basketball terms. They’ve proved that their highlights are more exhilarating than their headlines.

Since there are no more city mandates left to defy, we can now marvel at how Irving, on an empty stomach while fasting for Ramadan, can play basketball without a blemish.

A supercut of his performance when Brooklyn clinched against the Cleveland Cavaliers would look a little like those workout videos that clutter NBA players’ Instagram feeds during the summer. Nobody misses a shot in those polished clips. The only difference with Irving’s highlights — he didn’t need the edit button. He took 12 shots to start the game, he made 12 shots. He delivered passes to the numbers on his teammates’ chests and he worked his crossover the way a DJ scratches a turntable and still stays on the beat.

“You never know why someone gets in the zone like that,” Coach Steve Nash said of Irving, who finished with a team-high 34 points and 12 assists.

And when multiple players occupy that zone, as Irving and Durant did Tuesday night, they create the NBA’s worst math problem. Sometimes, one superstar plus another can be greater than five players.

During games, Durant and Irving have their little, secret handshake. It largely consists of them linking their index fingers and they do so after buckets, after extra passes, after any fun moment that happens. So if the rest of the playoffs resemble anything like the play-in game, they’ll be joining fingers a lot.

Besides scoring 25 points against the Cavs, Durant played as “the PG from PG (County),” as Irving called him, and also dropped 11 assists. And if that wasn’t enough, Durant decided to add rim protector to his responsibilities and blocked three shots. When he needed to return to all-world scorer, Durant obliged with knocking down consecutive jumpers that propelled the Nets’ lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter. Overall, Durant and Irving scored or assisted on 80 percent of the team’s points.

“I don’t want to take it for granted when we have moments like this where we’re clicking on almost all cylinders,” Irving said. “When you have most of the starters scoring over 15 and just the ball’s hopping, we’re executing very well and we’re trusting one another … When we get into those one-on-one matchups and me and K start shooting a bunch of attempts and we try to go and be special, those are going to be moments that are going to come. But when we’re able to do it efficiently when everybody’s touching the pumpkin or touching the ball the energy feels better.”

Those good vibes produced good basketball, then Brown spoke and he answered a question about slowing the Celtics down.

“Now they don’t have Robert Williams, so they have less of a presence in the paint and we can attack Al Horford and Theis,” Brown said. “So them not having Robert Williams is huge.”

Someone made a big deal of this to Durant and though he leisurely strolled in for his turn in front of the microphone, he wasted no time in turning down the noise.

“I mean, we respect our opponent. We don’t need to talk about what we going to do to them,” Durant said. “We don’t need to say s--- like that. Let’s just go out there and hoop.”

A basketball team keeping its focus on just basketball. Such a novel concept in Brooklyn.

