Clayton Kershaw agrees with decision to pull him from perfect game

More than a few baseball fans were frustrated, if not outraged, when Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts lifted Clayton Kershaw from a game Wednesday even though the star left-hander was perfect through seven innings. Kershaw himself, though, was fine with that decision. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least that’s what the 34-year-old told reporters following the Dodgers’ 7-0 win over the host Minnesota Twins. Kershaw needed 80 pitches to retire all 21 batters he faced, notching 13 strikeouts along the way. His replacement in the eighth inning, Los Angeles reliever Alex Vesia, then gave up a single to the second batter he faced. That ended the team’s chance at completing the first combined perfect game in MLB history.

The Dodgers came away with a combined one-hitter after another reliever, Justin Bruihl, closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth. However, much of the discussion during and after the contest centered on what could have — and should have, in the opinion of some observers — been a chance for Kershaw to add his name to a very short list. In the long history of Major League Baseball, there have been just 23 perfect games, and none since 2012.

“I would have loved to have stayed [in the game], but bigger things, man, bigger things,” Kershaw said after his first start of the season. He added that Roberts made “the right decision” to pull him despite the circumstances.

“Blame it on the lockout,” Kershaw said. “Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months [during the offseason].”

Kershaw, whose stellar career has been interrupted by a number of injuries, sat out two months last season with a forearm/elbow issue. He then reaggravated the injury when he returned in September and missed the Dodgers’ postseason run, which ended with a National League Championship Series loss to the Atlanta Braves. Kershaw reportedly waited until January to begin his offseason throwing program, and his ability to ramp up to regular season competition was hindered by the MLB lockout, which scratched much of spring training for players.

“As much as I would have wanted to do it,” he said Wednesday of trying to finish off a perfect game, “I’ve thrown 75 pitches in a sim game. I hadn’t gone six innings, let alone seven.”

“Every decision I make is for the best interest of the player, their health and the ballclub,” Roberts said, “because there’s a lot of people that are cheering for the Dodgers, not only just for today and Clayton to throw a no-hitter, but for the Dodgers to win the World Series.

“For us to do that, we need him healthy.”

Kershaw expressed sympathy for the missed opportunity by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to be part of a history-making battery. “Barnesy did such a great job, and it’s fun to get to catch one of those, so I wanted to do it with Barnesy,” he said. “It’d be special. But at the end of the day, those are individual things.

“Those are selfish goals, and we’re trying to win.”

Barnes agreed that Roberts’s choice was in the best interest of a starting pitcher who may not have been physically ready to approach 100 pitches.

“Later on in the season, when he’s a little more built up, I think he goes out there [for the eighth inning],” the catcher said of Kershaw, “but I think it was the right call, taking him out.”

That’s not how some saw it, including veteran starting pitcher Jake Arrieta.

“You HAVE to let Kershaw roll in the 8th,” tweeted Arrieta, who is currently a free agent. “Doesn’t matter if it’s his 1st or 30th start. … If any man has ever earned the right, it’s him. Roll the damn dice.”

Roberts has made a similar decision in the past. In 2016, he pulled Rich Hill after the seventh inning of the perfect game Hill had going against the Miami Marlins. At the time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau (via mlb.com), Roberts became the first MLB manager since at least 1900 to not let a pitcher reach the eighth inning with a perfect game on the line. Afterward, Roberts cited an issue with one of Hill’s fingers, and while the pitcher said he “didn’t want to come out of the game,” he echoed Kershaw in pointing to “a bigger picture here.”

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time all-star, Kershaw has never thrown a perfect game. He pitched a no-hitter for the Dodgers in 2014, contributing to the franchise’s MLB-leading all-time total of 26 such performances.

On Wednesday, he credited his dominant outing to “pounding the zone” with strikes. He finished with 53 strikes to 27 balls, and he notched a game score of 90, an exceptionally high number for a seven-inning start.

Of not being allowed to go for the perfect game, Kershaw said, “Sure, I would have loved to do it, but maybe we’ll get another chance, who knows.”

