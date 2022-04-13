Josiah Gray and an efficient bullpen lift Nats to series win over Braves

Placeholder while article actions load

ATLANTA — Josiah Gray’s competitive side wanted a third crack at the top of the Atlanta Braves’ order. His pragmatic side, like an angel on his other shoulder, understood Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez’s reasons for pulling him after five innings of a 3-1 win Wednesday. Sure, Gray had allowed just one hit, holding down the defending champs in their own park. And, yes, part of Gray’s development should be testing him in the sixth and seventh this season, optimal strategy be damned.

But here, in just his second start of the season, Gray was up to 82 pitches following a shortened spring training. The third, fourth and fifth were high-stress, to a degree, once Gray’s command went from pinpoint to spotty. Plus Martinez had a third explanation for ending Gray’s afternoon when he did.

Kyle Finnegan, Sean Doolittle, Steve Cishek and Tanner Rainey were all rested in the bullpen. They followed Gray’s scoreless outing, one after the other, and were even more efficient. The Nationals (3-4) allowed the Braves (3-4) just three hits all afternoon.

“Before the game, we talked about if the situation arises where the sixth inning is the [first] guy and this is how we line up, this is what we’re going to do,” Martinez said after the Nationals had taken two of three from the Braves at Truist Park. They had a slim lead because of Gray, two hits apiece from Josh Bell, César Hernández and Maikel Franco, and Lane Thomas’s sacrifice fly.

Gray’s pitch count was juiced by three walks and a 10-pitch at-bat against Ozzie Albies in the fourth. Then the bullpen took over.

“However we line up is going to be a really good combination,” said Rainey, who recorded his second save after struggling with control and injuries in 2021. “No matter what the matchups are, whoever gets in the game, honestly, with all nine, 10, 12, however many guys we got down there … the bullpen’s been really good so far.”

When it comes to the Nationals’ three wins, Rainey’s right. In those games, relievers have pitched 11⅔ innings and yielded just two runs on six hits. Twice, Martinez has tapped a mix of Rainey, Cishek, Finnegan and Doolittle for the final 12 outs — and they needed just 46 pitches to cover them in this series finale. Doolittle and Cishek threw only six pitches each in the seventh and eighth. The lone stain was Austin Riley’s solo homer off Finnegan’s slider in the sixth.

As the team packed for a trip to Pittsburgh, Cishek described the usage as a blueprint. Finnegan got the first look at the meat of Atlanta’s order, facing Albies, Matt Olson, Riley and Marcell Ozuna. Doolittle saw Eddie Rosario (lefty), Adam Duvall (righty) and Dansby Swanson (righty), flashing an increased usage of his curveball. Then Martinez had Cishek get loose behind Doolittle.

If the left-handed Alex Dickerson led off the eighth, Doolittle would have faced one more batter. If Braves Manager Brian Snitker pinch-hit with a righty, either Guillermo Heredia or Orlando Arcia, it was Cishek’s turn. The uncertainty of the situation didn’t faze Cishek, whose baseball life has been built on guessing when he’ll pitch. So once Heredia walked to the plate, Doolittle finished his warmup, faked as though he didn’t see Martinez and headed for the dugout, leaving Cishek with Heredia, catcher Manny Piña and the switch-hitting Albies.

Cishek buried Heredia with three pitches: slider up, slider middle-in, slider low and outside, all about 76 mph. He made quicker work of the next two, funneling the game to Rainey and his mid-90s velocity, creeping back to normal.

“I see Finny and Tanner typically having the meat of the lineups. Their stuff is just incredible,” Cishek said. “Doolittle can obviously face righties and lefties — you can kind of throw him anywhere. … How it played out today is sort of what I envisioned it looking like.”

Who’s stuck in a cold start? Most concerningly, center fielder Victor Robles is 0 for 15 with six strikeouts, further raising the red flags that he replanted in spring training. Shortstop Alcides Escobar is 1 for 19 with his only hit, a single, coming in his first at-bat on Opening Day. Backup catcher Riley Adams is still searching for a hit after six at-bats, going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts against Braves starter Max Fried and lefty reliever A.J. Minter on Wednesday.

Who’s propping up the offense? The expected cast — Bell, Juan Soto, Keibert Ruiz — plus Hernández and Franco. Hernández started each game of this series with a single. Franco was 8 for 13 across the three games, missing on few swings at pitches in the zone. Nelson Cruz returned Wednesday despite some right groin tightness. He grounded out three times and struck out on an outside fastball from Fried.

“After the last series, we took a lot of first-pitch strikes, and [hitting coach Darnell Coles] and the team had a meeting about attacking the first-pitch fastballs,” Bell said. “We put [the Braves’ pitchers] in the zone, and we were able to get hits.”

What’s the latest on utility man Ehire Adrianza? As of Wednesday morning, Adrianza had only progressed to jogging on an antigravity treadmill in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he’s rehabbing a left quad strain alongside pitchers Stephen Strasburg (neck), Joe Ross (surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow) and Will Harris (right pectoral surgery). Adrianza, 32, was hurt in an exhibition against the New York Mets on March 31.

Washington signed Adrianza to fill multiple roles, including backing up left field, shortstop, second and maybe even first base. In his absence, rookie Lucius Fox has been the bench infielder and has gotten two starts at short. On Tuesday night, Fox struck out three times and was shaky in the field. The Nationals viewed Fox as a low-cost, high-upside addition when they claimed him off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason. It’s no surprise, then, that the 24-year-old has a lot of growing to do. He did not appear in Wednesday’s win.

