Rory McIlroy commits to play in the Wells Fargo Championship at Avenel

The PGA Tour’s highly anticipated return to the Washington metropolitan area received a considerable boost with Wednesday’s announcement that Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm over the first week of May. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The four-time major champion and No. 7 player in the Official World Golf Rankings is by far the highest profile player to this point in the field that includes other Wells Fargo winners Max Homa (2019), Brian Harmon (2017) and Lucas Glover (2011).

Players have until April 29 at 5 p.m. to commit to the 156-player field but are permitted to withdraw from the tournament at any time.

McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo three times, including the first of his 20 PGA Tour victories in 2010. He won again in 2015 and last year at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, the regular home of the event. Quail Hollow is hosting the President’s Cup in September, thus compelling the PGA Tour to move the tournament to Avenel.

McIlroy is the only multiple winner of the Wells Fargo Championship.

“It’s always good to have Rory in the field, as he adds another element to the competition wherever he plays,” Gary Sobba, the Wells Fargo Championship tournament director, said in a statement. “To have him defending his title will be a special experience for the fans and all involved in this year’s tournament.”

McIlroy most recently finished in second place at The Masters last weekend with a record-tying 8-under 64 in a final round that included a hole-out from a greenside bunker for an improbable birdie at No. 18.

He matched the lowest final-round score in Masters history and was one shot off the record for any round at the year’s first major, the only leg of the career grand slam he has not won.

McIlroy’s 7-under 281 was three strokes behind first-time major winner Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked player in the world.

McIlroy also is no stranger to playing in the national capital region. McIlroy’s most convincing triumph came at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club, where he won by 11 shots over runner-up Jason Day. In winning his first major championship, McIlroy set 11 U.S. Open records, including lowest 72-hole score (278) and lowest under par (-16).

Seven of the Wells Fargo Championship’s 11 winners have captured a major championship, and four have ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the world. Since 2003 the tournament has welcomed all of the world’s 25 players and last year was voted “Best in Class” on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Wells Fargo Championship, set for its 20th anniversary, marks the first PGA Tour stop with ties to the District since the 2018 National hosted by Tiger Woods. The event had been a staple in the Potomac-Bethesda corridor for decades but was unable to secure a title sponsor.

The PGA Tour relocated to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019 to replace the National.

This year’s event is expected to draw a loaded field given it is being played two weeks before the season’s second major, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa

Many of the world’s top players elect to skip the PGA Tour event in the week immediately preceding a major championship.

