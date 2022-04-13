Taxi Fountas eligible to play for D.C. United on Saturday

Placeholder while article actions load

Taxi Fountas’s long wait to make his D.C. United debut is now down to a matter of days. The Greek forward signed a precontract in January and wasn’t scheduled to join the team until July. The timetable then shifted to the spring after United purchased his contract, but he needed to wait for approval of a work visa.

That paperwork was completed this week, and United’s highest-paid player arrived Tuesday night and participated in his first official workout Wednesday morning. He is expected to be in uniform Saturday against Austin FC at Audi Field, though it’s unclear whether he will play.

Fountas trained on his own Wednesday, smiling broadly as he jogged past new teammates engaged in drills. Because he has not played competitively since Feb. 17 and is just beginning to integrate into United’s system, though, Coach Hernán Losada said he will probably ease him into the lineup.

Advertisement

Losada said: “He still has the travel in his legs” after flying from Austria, where he has lived the past three seasons as a Rapid Vienna attacker. “We will see how he feels [Thursday]. Of course, we will try to make him part of the roster but probably will not be starting the game.”

Fountas, 26, reported to the team a few weeks ago but, because the visa was pending, he wasn’t allowed to participate in organized workouts. As is standard procedure, he then had to return to Europe for final processing.

United (2-3-0) welcomes the help. Since posting three goals in the opener against expansion Charlotte, D.C. has scored twice.

“We need to get some goals going, so we’re excited to have him contribute,” captain Steven Birnbaum said. “He’s definitely got some dynamic qualities to him, so just to unlock the defense will help us be a little bit more creative up top.”

Advertisement

Fountas is more comfortable speaking German than English, so when Losada needs to conduct a detailed conversation, German-born wing back Julian Gressel and midfielder Russell Canouse, an American who played 6½ seasons in Germany, interpret.

Who speaks better German, Fountas or Canouse?

“I don’t want to be arrogant, but I think I’m going to go with myself,” Canouse said, smiling. “Taxi’s German is very good, though. … It’s nice to have another German speaker in the locker room.”

Hopkins signs homegrown deal

United signed 17-year-old midfielder Jackson Hopkins to a four-year homegrown contract, the 18th youth academy prospect since 2009 to join the first team. The deal also includes club options in 2026 and 2027. Terms were not disclosed.

The Fredericksburg, Va., native, who attended Stafford High School, had previously planned to play for the University of Virginia.

Advertisement

Hopkins joined United’s academy in 2018, He jumped to the New York Red Bulls when his family moved, then returned last year.

As an amateur, the 6-foot-2 Hopkins made 20 appearances (11 starts, two goals) over two seasons for Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division squad. He was invited to D.C. preseason camp this past winter and scored against Inter Miami.

Hopkins is the second homegrown signing in 2022, joining midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro.

Perez, Djeffal injured

Forward Adrien Perez (three matches, one start) will miss four to six weeks after aggravating a foot injury that sidelined him three months last season, Losada said. He was hurt in preseason and continued to experience discomfort before tests showed a fracture.

Rookie midfielder Sofiane Djeffal, who has started the past three matches, is likely sidelined until next weekend against New England after injuring a shoulder in the closing moments of the 1-0 defeat to Atlanta on April 2, Losada said.

Advertisement

He would miss the Austin match and the U.S. Open Cup game Tuesday against third-division Flower City Union in Rochester, N.Y.

Capital Cup is set

United will host the Capital Cup for the second consecutive year, welcoming Águila (El Salvador) and Xelajú (Guatemala) to Audi Field. The event falls during a FIFA international window, when United is off and some players are scheduled to go on national team assignments.

United will face Águila on June 1 and Xelajú on June 7. Those visiting clubs will clash June 4.

Last year’s competition was marred by pandemic-related cancellations, with Puebla (Mexico) withdrawing. United won the title after defeating Alajuelense (Costa Rica) twice and Alianza (El Salvador).

GiftOutline Gift Article