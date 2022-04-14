High-powered Maple Leafs capitalize on the Capitals’ miscues in a rout

There was a moment Thursday night when the Washington Capitals appeared to have a glimmer of hope. It came midway through the second period at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, when defenseman John Carlson’s dazzling goal cut the visitors’ deficit to one. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It took 31 seconds for that hope to be extinguished. The high-powered Maple Leafs answered Carlson’s goal with two of their own in an 18-second span just moments later, then added two more before the second intermission en route to a 7-3 win that halted Washington’s four-game winning streak.

“We didn’t have anything,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “We played too slow, I think. I thought we weren’t really there. It’s hard to describe why that happened. We just got to be better.”

The loss raised anew the Capitals’ goaltending questions: Coach Peter Laviolette pulled Ilya Samsonov after William Nylander’s second goal put Toronto up 4-1 at 10:37 of the second period.

“They had a couple of nice shots that went in the net. For the most part, I don’t think we did a very good job defending in front of our goaltenders and gave the opportunity way too many times for the opposition to make something happen,” Laviolette said. “We needed to do a much better job in front of both of the goaltenders.”

After Carlson’s pretty goal at four-on-four at 10:06 of the second, Ilya Lyubushkin beat Samsonov at 10:19 before Nylander ended the Russian’s night 18 seconds later. Samsonov stopped 15 of 19 shots. Vitek Vanecek didn’t fare any better, halting 10 of 13. Vanecek’s save percentage (.769) actually was lower than Samsonov’s (.789).

Washington (41-23-10, 92 points) landed in Toronto on an offensive tear, having scored 23 goals in its previous four games — all wins, including a 9-2 laugher Tuesday against lowly Philadelphia. The Maple Leafs made the Capitals pay from the start, capitalizing on poor defense and sloppy turnovers.

“There is so many games — you just got to forget about this one and put it aside and focus on the next one,” Backstrom said. “Every game we are playing right now are big games.”

Samsonov’s early exit hardly slowed the Maple Leafs (48-20-6, 102 points). Ilya Mikheyev scored the first of his two goals at 14:44, and Michael Bunting scored his second at 16:25 to make it 6-1.

Capitals forward Tom Wilson scored in the final minute of the second. After Mikheyev got his second at 1:27 of the third, the Capitals’ Nic Dowd poked in a rebound at 11:58 to close the scoring.

The Capitals remain solidly entrenched as the Eastern Conference’s second wild card but lost some ground in the Metropolitan Division race. They fell five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, 97 points), who beat the New York Islanders and clinched a playoff spot Thursday, for third in the Metro but still have two games in hand. Next up is a game Saturday night at Montreal, which is last in the conference.

“We’re going to Montreal knowing that we’re going to be playing a very fast, young team,” Dowd said. “They have nothing to lose. It’s going to be a big game. We need to be emotionally ready to start the game right away.”

The clash between elite scorers Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin never materialized. Matthews, who has 58 goals for the Maple Leafs, had a pair of assists. Ovechkin (46 goals) did not make it on the score sheet in 15:40 of ice time, putting just one shot on goal.

Washington fell into a 2-0 first-period hole. Bunting finished a smooth sequence at the doorstep to give Toronto a 1-0 lead 4:37 in. Matthews got the secondary assist for his 100th point, making him just the third Maple Leaf to reach that milestone and the first since Doug Gilmour had 111 in 1993-94. Matthews’s assist on Mikheyev’s second goal gave him 101 points for the season.

Nylander made it 2-0 about nine minutes later, beating Samsonov with a slapper from above the right circle.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Spotlight on Wilson

Wilson was in the spotlight as usual, flattening the Maple Leafs’ Jack Campbell while going hard to the net and earning a penalty for goalie interference late in the first. Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin bumped Wilson as they approached the net, and Wilson couldn’t find a way to avoid Campbell, who was moving out of the crease to play the puck.

Toronto took exception, and Wilson quickly became the villain in his hometown. Wilson was caught on a hot mic after the play, yelling that the Maple Leafs should “go fight your own f---ing guy.”

Tom Wilson collides with Toronto goalie Jack Campbell.



After Leafs takes exception, Wilson picked up on mic saying "Go fight your own f***king guy" pic.twitter.com/6aLGvGYeEI — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 14, 2022

Shortly after Wilson exited the penalty box, he drew a holding call on Timothy Liljegren, giving Washington a chance to get on the board. But the Capitals couldn’t deliver, and Wilson’s energy wasn’t enough to spark a comeback — although he got the upper hand in a fight with Kyle Clifford in the second period.

No Orlov; Kuznetsov in

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Matt Irwin remained in the lineup, skating next to Justin Schultz on the third pairing. Washington has allowed 22 goals in the six games Orlov has missed this season.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov was in the lineup as the top-line center after he missed the morning skate with an illness. He put one shot on goal in 16:50.

