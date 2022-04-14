For new Nats player rep Erick Fedde, MLB lockout was on-the-job training

Placeholder while article actions load

Erick Fedde stumbled into the busiest winter of his professional baseball career. Who knew that going to college with the son of a players’ union staffer could lead to so many odd-hour Zoom calls? “It was right after the trade deadline and, because Max [Scherzer] and Trea [Turner] were gone, [the union] asked me to fill in,” Fedde recounted this spring, once there was a new collective bargaining agreement and he was fully settled into his role of Washington Nationals’ player representative. “It was really just in case something came up. ... Nothing did, though, it was a totally quiet couple days. Then we voted for a new rep last September and everyone was like, ‘Well you’re doing a good job, you seem to like it.’ ”

Did he like it, though?

“Sure, yeah,” Fedde said, laughing a bit as he recalls the 99-day lockout over the winter before owners and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new CBA on March 10. “I mean, it was really interesting to be part of something so big and important this winter. I feel like I’ll be talking about that for a long time.”

Before July 30, 2021, when the Nationals traded nearly a third of their roster for prospects, they were an older team with a history of union involvement. And going back even further, at the end of the 2020 season, they had Scherzer, Turner and reliever Sean Doolittle as their rep and alternate reps, respectively. Labor discussions were common in the clubhouse and during batting practice. Scherzer, for one, was known for educating younger teammates about the looming battle with owners. Fedde was content to sit back and listen.

But once Scherzer and Turner were traded, Fedde stepped in, nervous and fighting impostor’s syndrome. Many teammates, though, appreciated Fedde’s perspective as a pre-arbitration player. He has yet to make anything but a team-assigned salary. In spring of 2021, he won a grievance to lose a fourth option year, making it so the Nationals could no longer swing him between the majors and minors without putting him on waivers.

His experience better mirrored what a handful of the Nationals are going through. In some ways, Fedde, 29, personified what much of this winter’s labor fight was about.

“A lot of it was focused on getting young players paid quicker, right? Or making the pre-arbitration experience slightly more lucrative with increased minimum salaries,” said reliever Kyle Finnegan, who is still a full season of major league service time away from being arbitration-eligible. “It was nice to know our guy was someone who’s in a similar boat as me. I don’t think everyone in my shoes across the league could say that, which of course is okay, too. But Erick has earned a ton of trust in here."

“When teams choose a player rep, a lot of times they look for someone who has come up through the organization and has a chance to be there for a few years,” explained Doolittle, who was once a rep for the Oakland Athletics. “We need guys who are from up and down the ladder, so to speak, so there’s a comprehensive range of perspectives in pretty critical conversations."

Fedde was the Nationals’ first-round pick in 2014. On the eve of Opening Day, he looked around the clubhouse, laughed and told a teammate: “I’ve maybe had every locker in here." For a team that has entered a rebuild after winning a World Series less than three years ago, Fedde is an unlikely constant, still trying to stick in the rotation. He impressed in his first start of the year, logging five solid innings against the New York Mets. His next one will be against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

Back in March, when no one knew when — or if — the regular season would start, Fedde joined a video call with just about everyone on Washington’s 40-man roster. The owners, who implemented the lockout Dec. 2, had made an offer the union was strongly considering. To strike a deal, there needed to be a simple majority of 20 votes between the 30 team reps and eight-player executive subcommittee. The subcommittee, composed of proven veterans — including Scherzer, one of Fedde’s mentors — was unanimously against the offer. Reps from the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals voted no, too.

Some teams tallied a vote from each player to determine their rep’s response. But according to multiple people with knowledge of the Nationals’ process, teammates told Fedde they were comfortable with him voting based on their discussions. For months, he sat on long calls with the union reps, then gathered his teammates to debrief them. Now the final say was up to him.

“I was sick to my stomach, honestly, just realizing what the vote meant and what it entailed,” Fedde said. “But it’s really cool to say I was a part of it and represented my team to the best of my ability. I think I did that.”

And how did he feel about the overall result?

“Both sides have their agenda, so you’re not going to get everything you want,” Fedde answered. “To steal some baseball terms, it wasn’t going to be a home run, necessarily, or a grand slam. But if we keep hitting singles, we’ll get there. I liked how we put in some anti-tanking stuff and raised the minimum salary. That felt like progress.”

