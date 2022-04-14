What to know about the 2022 NBA playoffs

The natural rhythm of the NBA postseason will resume when the eight first-round series commence on Saturday and Sunday. After the pandemic delayed the 2020 Finals until October and the 2021 Finals until July, the league is back on course to crown its champion in June.

Once the play-in tournament is settled, 16 teams will be left vying to claim the Larry O’Brien trophy. Last year’s finalists, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, lead a top tier of contenders that also includes the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. The Bucks are seeking to become the first back-to-back champions since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, while the Suns are eying their first title in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who entered the season as title favorites, remain a top pick according to oddsmakers, even though they finished as the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed and drew a tough first-round matchup with the Celtics.