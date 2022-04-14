NBA

What to know about the 2022 NBA playoffs

By Ben Golliver
Today at 10:26 a.m. EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to repeat as NBA champions. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The natural rhythm of the NBA postseason will resume when the eight first-round series commence on Saturday and Sunday. After the pandemic delayed the 2020 Finals until October and the 2021 Finals until July, the league is back on course to crown its champion in June.

Once the play-in tournament is settled, 16 teams will be left vying to claim the Larry O’Brien trophy. Last year’s finalists, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, lead a top tier of contenders that also includes the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. The Bucks are seeking to become the first back-to-back champions since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, while the Suns are eying their first title in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who entered the season as title favorites, remain a top pick according to oddsmakers, even though they finished as the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed and drew a tough first-round matchup with the Celtics.

With LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers out of the picture, this postseason will be an opportunity for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul to serve as headliners and for rising stars like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker to take their turns on center stage. After a vigorous MVP debate, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic will look to bounce back from regrettable defeats in the 2021 postseason.

These playoffs will also serve as a referendum on this season’s biggest blockbuster: James Harden’s move from the Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers. While both Atlantic Division teams are capable of making deep runs, they could also flame out in the first round. Harden and Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who played just 29 games due to eligibility issues related to his unvaccinated status, will be the two most scrutinized stars once postseason play begins.

