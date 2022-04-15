Nationals place Dee Strange-Gordon on IL as part of a series of moves

Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — In the span of a few hours Friday, the Washington Nationals made three roster moves: utility man Dee Strange-Gordon was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons; outfielder Donovan Casey was recalled from the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings; and outfielder Joshua Palacios was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, then immediately optioned to Rochester.

The shuffling lends insight into what’s going on with Gordon, who was in Thursday’s lineup at PNC Park until he became sick and was sent back to the team hotel. Since baseball returned amid the coronavirus pandemic in July 2020, the Nationals have mostly declined to divulge when a player has tested positive for the virus. Instead, they’ve placed those players on the IL without a designation, just as they did with Strange-Gordon. If Strange-Gordon were sidelined for any other reason, the team would almost certainly offer at least a vague explanation.

Manager Dave Martinez told reporters Thursday night and Friday afternoon that Strange-Gordon was “sick” and that he couldn’t discuss the situation further. In addition, the Nationals had a full 40-man roster Friday and were able to add Palacios to it anyway. Players on the covid-IL don’t count toward the 40-man total, meaning Palacios is almost certainly taking Strange-Gordon’s spot. Club officials declined to specify if that were the case.

For 2022, contact-tracing rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Vaccinated players deemed close contacts to a positive case can avoid quarantining by testing negative in rapid tests on days three, five and seven after potential exposure. The protocols also say those players “should” wear a mask whenever inside team facilities. Ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Pirates, three players were seen in the Nationals’ clubhouse wearing medical masks.

Unvaccinated players, however, are subject to a mandatory quarantine of at least five days. To rejoin the team, they have to test negative in a rapid test on days one through five, then in saliva/PCR tests on days five through seven. They will undergo “enhanced symptom monitoring,” wear a mask for 10 days and immediately quarantine if they develop symptoms. Martinez confirmed Friday afternoon that Strange-Gordon was the only player away from the team.

Strange-Gordon, 33, made the Nationals after signing a minor league deal with a nonroster invite to spring training. A big reason was because he can play shortstop, second base, third and each spot in the outfield. So far in 2022, he has appeared in center, left and even pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, helping Martinez save his bullpen.

In Strange-Gordon’s place, Casey has a chance to make his major league debut. And in Casey’s spot, Palacios comes over from Toronto, where the 26-year-old appeared in 13 games last season. Martinez liked how Palacios hits left-handed and can play all three outfield spots, though a short stint with the Nationals could end when Strange-Gordon returns.

Casey, 26, is similarly versatile in the field, already playing center and left for the Red Wings this month. He was one of the four Dodgers prospects sent to Washington in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal at last season’s trade deadline, then came to big league camp before getting sent to the minors. Casey’s biggest challenge is to keep his strikeout rate low, something that has been a struggle for him so far in his career. A native of Magnolia, N.J., he’s expecting his mom, dad, wife and 11 friends to be in Pittsburgh by Friday night. He was not in Martinez’s lineup, though could get a chance at some point this weekend.

After he finished a pregame interview, Kyle Brostowitz, the Nationals’ communications director, asked Casey if he needed anything.

“Um, yeah,” Casey said. “Tickets.”

