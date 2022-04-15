Erick Fedde finds the right pitch mix to help Nationals beat Pirates

Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — It was fitting that, for his final act Friday night, Erick Fedde threw a curve to Ke’Bryan Hayes, watched Lane Thomas catch a liner and twice pounded his glove above his head. The out stranded a runner on first and set up Manager Dave Martinez’s bullpen The quiet celebration was well-earned.

For five innings at PNC Park, Fedde was the starter the Washington Nationals want him to be, not too reliant on his sinker but putting full trust in a three-pitch mix. He threw 96 pitches in the Nationals’ 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The breakdown — 34 curves, 29 sinkers, 28 cutters and five change-ups — was more notable than his final line of four hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. At 29 years old, in another crack to stick in the rotation of the Nationals (4-5), Fedde seems to have evolved.

He spoke in spring training about leveling the usage of his sinker, cutter and curve, knowing that, on many occasions, dependence on his sinker has meant trouble. In past seasons, Fedde often pounded the pitch to escape jams. But in his first start of this year, he threw 25 sinkers, 25 cutters, 25 curves and two change-ups, holding the New York Mets to two runs in five innings, too.

Even then, one team staffer thought Fedde could have gone with fewer sinkers, a sharp departure from his past approach. So Friday looked like the next step of his progression.

Fedde likes to work his cutter in against lefties, making it a viable pitch for the Pirates (3-4). Their nine-man lineup included four lefties, three righties and two switch-hitters. When Andrew Knapp replaced injured catcher Roberto Perez, another switch-hitter joined the order. Yet Fedde only leaned on the cutter for three innings, throwing it 24 times, before featuring his sinker and curve in the fourth and fifth.

He threw 14 curves in those latter two frames, including one below the zone to retire Hayes and cap his outing. Fedde’s cutter accounted for half of his strikeouts. He also left one over the middle in the second, helping the left-handed Hoy Park poke a single to left. But the damage was confined to the Pirates logging two walks and two singles in a 36-pitch inning. Outside of that, he was efficient in doing his job.

Will Sean Doolittle ever allow another base runner? Yes. But it didn’t come Friday night, as the left-hander relieved Fedde and set down all three Pirates he saw, making batters 0-for-12 against him so far this season. Doolittle, back with Washington after pitching for the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners last season, struck out Yoshi Tsustugo and induced two flyouts. He threw 14 pitches and his fastball touched 95 mph.

Austin Voth followed Doolittle and set down each of the six Pirates he faced. The Nationals and Pirates all wore No. 42 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the sport’s color barrier.

Who supplied the offense Friday? Against Mitch Keller, the Pirates’ hard-throwing righty, the Nationals slapped four straight singles to begin the game. The third, a rocket to right-center for Nelson Cruz, scored leadoff man César Hernández, who reached in two of his five at-bats. The fourth, an opposite-field knock for Josh Bell, brought in Juan Soto, who reached in four of his five plate appearances. Cruz notched another RBI single in the second, beating Keller’s slider in both cases. In the fourth, as Keller threw 13 of 15 fastballs to end his night, Cruz’s broken-bat grounder to third sent Alcides Escobar home.

Why did Victor Robles sit for a second straight game? Darnell Coles, the Nationals’ new hitting coach, wanted to get in extra work with Robles on Thursday and Friday, leading Martinez to keep him out of the order. On Thursday, though, Martinez added that he didn’t want Robles to get beaten up by a slider-heavy starter, since Robles has historically struggled against the pitch. Coles is helping Robles through a swing tweak they implemented in spring training.

The 24-year-old, who has started season hitless in 18 at-bats, has moved his hands higher and closer to his body, eliminating some movement. Martinez promised Robles will be in the lineup Saturday, playing center field, and did use him as a late-inning defensive replacement Friday. Robles came up in the ninth and grounded out against lefty reliever Aaron Fletcher. He’s started only four of Washington’s first eight games.

“I don’t want him to get frustrated by the outcome and that’s something that kind of concerns me a little bit,” Martinez said. “I don’t want him to start chasing hits, I just want him to have good at-bats. So I want him to get comfortable and he’s getting there … he’s feeling a lot better.”

