The 2021 NBA Finals ended with a historic bang thanks to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point, title-clinching performance against the Phoenix Suns. Looking back to that stirring finale is instructive as the 2022 playoffs get underway Saturday, given that a lot had to break right for Milwaukee and Phoenix on their way to the summit.

To claim their first championship in 50 years, the Bucks survived seven games against Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets in the second round, weathered an untimely knee injury to Antetokounmpo during the Eastern Conference finals and dug out of an 0-2 hole in the Finals. Phoenix, for its part, defied the oddsmakers by knocking off LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, withstood a strong upset bid from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals and made do as Chris Paul suffered a shoulder injury and was briefly sidelined in the coronavirus protocols.

Both the Bucks and Suns are back this year, firmly entrenched in the top tier of contenders and potentially on course for a Finals rematch. After losing four straight to Milwaukee in a stunning collapse in July, Phoenix has responded with a dream season, winning a franchise-record 64 games, the most by any team since the 2017-18 Houston Rockets won 65. Of the six teams in the past decade that won more games than Phoenix this season, five advanced to the conference finals, four reached the Finals, and three won the title.

The Suns brought back all of their important pieces and set about on a merciless revenge mission, maintaining their focus during the ongoing investigation of owner Robert Sarver’s alleged racist and misogynistic comments. With Coach Monty Williams overseeing a disciplined and unselfish culture, Phoenix was the only team to rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

“It took us a whole year to get back to this point,” Paul said. “Now the question is, ‘What are we going to do with this opportunity?’ ”

Paul, who will turn 37 in May, averaged 14.7 points and a league-leading 10.8 assists, orchestrating a well-balanced offense in which six players averaged in double figures. Devin Booker tallied a career-high 26.8 points per game to earn his third straight all-star nod and work his way into the MVP conversation for the first time in his seven-year career.

Paul and Booker helped Phoenix play at a faster pace, and they developed outstanding chemistry in late-game situations. The Suns posted a sterling 33-9 record in games that were within five points in the final five minutes, a winning percentage topped only by the 2012-13 Miami Heat and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors since 2008.

That level of success tends to lead to recognition: Paul and Booker are probably all-NBA selections; small forward Mikal Bridges is a defensive player of the year candidate after appearing in all 82 games; center Deandre Ayton is on track for a long-term, big-dollar contract this summer; and backup forward Cameron Johnson is a sixth man of the year contender.

Williams is the strong favorite to win coach of the year honors, and the Suns’ consistent excellence has set up a favorable playoff draw. Phoenix, which never lost more than two consecutive games, will face the winner of Friday’s play-in game between the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers and the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Then, the Suns would draw the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz in the second round after going a combined 6-1 against those teams this year. Phoenix wouldn’t need to face either of its toughest conference opponents — Stephen Curry’s Warriors or Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies — until the West finals.

“Today was spirited,” Williams said as Phoenix made final preparations Wednesday. “You could just feel it. The guys are ready to go. The itch is there.”

Milwaukee has a strong chance to hold up its side of the bargain despite a somewhat rocky regular season marked by health absences. Center Brook Lopez missed more than four months with a back injury, and Milwaukee’s three stars — Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — each missed at least 15 games.

The Bucks finished 51-31, good enough to claim the Eastern Conference’s third seed and top title odds. Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points to go with 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists while leading the NBA’s third-ranked offense, but the Bucks’ defense slipped from ninth to 14th without Lopez and P.J. Tucker, who signed with the top-seeded Heat during the offseason.

“Every team has its ups and downs,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The guys have handled it well. We wish there were less downs and we found a way to be better in longer stretches of games. Overall, I think the group has been good and is in a good spot going into the playoffs. … We’ve got a bunch of guys who are about winning. We’ve got a special group and a special opportunity.”

While Budenholzer has the most important pieces from his 2021 playoff rotation back healthy, he has made two recent changes to the starting lineup by inserting Lopez and guard Wesley Matthews. Matthews enables the Bucks to switch more aggressively on defense, a preferred strategy because it encourages one-on-one play from their opponents.

Aside from its revolving lineups, Milwaukee’s title defense has been mostly low-key and drama-free, with Antetokounmpo rising to the moment in late-season wins over the Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. This postseason presents the opportunity for the 27-year-old MVP candidate to solidify his status as basketball’s best player and to join James, Durant and Curry as back-to-back title-winners.

Milwaukee’s path to the Finals opens with an ideal first-round matchup against the injury-ravaged Chicago Bulls, who have plummeted down the standings since they entered All-Star Weekend as the East’s top seed. The Bucks swept the four-game season series, winning by an average of 14.8 points, and the Bulls’ front line lacks dependable answers to Antetokounmpo’s physicality.

Assuming Milwaukee handles its business, life would get considerably tougher in a second-round matchup with Durant’s Nets or Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics, who boast the NBA’s best defense. From there, Milwaukee could face the Heat (which eliminated the Bucks in the 2020 playoffs), Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals. On paper, all three would represent more challenging matchups than the Atlanta Hawks, who made an unexpected run to last year’s East finals.

Injuries to key players are always a threat to spoil postseason aspirations, but it’s not hard to envision other scenarios in which the Bucks and Suns are denied their rematch. Curry could return from a foot sprain to continue his head-to-head dominance of Paul. Morant’s hungry Grizzlies could catch lightning in a bottle. Durant could outplay Antetokounmpo, as he did in last year’s playoffs, or Boston or Miami could find a way to slow Milwaukee’s attack. Dallas’s Luka Doncic or Philadelphia’s Embiid could author a memorable postseason breakthrough.

Yet Milwaukee and Phoenix remain the safest bets to win their respective conferences, in part because both have rejected complacency.

“A lot of people think that once you win a championship and succeed in life, there’s no pressure,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t really agree. You win one time, now your mind wants to win a second or third time. You let go of the past and think about what’s next. If you care about the game, winning and helping your team be one of the best, you’re always going to find a new motivation or goal.”

