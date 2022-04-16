After unsuccessful push to let a girl wrestle, St. John’s coach resigns

Placeholder while article actions load

Michael Sprague, who clashed with school administration throughout the winter about his desire to let a girl wrestle for St. John’s, stepped down after three seasons as the program’s coach. Sprague said he told Athletic Director Dennis Hart in February — a week before The Post published a story documenting his unsuccessful push to let the girl wrestle — that he would be leaving once the season concluded. That move became official this month.

“I told the AD that if the rule didn’t change, this was going to be my last year coaching,” said Sprague, 25. “It’s against my core values.”

Hart did not comment for this story and would not confirm that Sprague resigned. Hart also declined to comment during the winter about the female wrestler but provided a statement then, on behalf of the school, that said that issue “deserves a thoughtful review.”

“Decisions about the composition of teams, including issues like team size, gender, class-year eligibility, etc. are made at the level of the Athletic Director,” the statement said. “For obvious reasons, they are not made by individual coaches.”

After The Post published its story on Feb. 17, Hart asked to meet with Sprague following the Cadets’ practice on Feb. 21, according to the coach. According to the Sprague, Hart and assistant athletic director Ashley Gingrich asked him what he thought of the article, if there is anything he would do differently and what his plans were for the future.

Sprague said he reminded them this would be his final year at the Northwest Washington school.

“Wrestling is a community,” Sprague said about his decision. “The sport has given me so much that I feel like this is something that I should try to do to help so that other people — especially the people that wanted to join and couldn’t — could get those same positive experiences and lessons out of it.”

Sprague’s full-time job at a consulting company consists of remote work, and the Georgetown Prep and American University alumnus said he is considering moving to the West Coast. He is looking to take a year off from wrestling “after all this craziness,” he said.

The Cadets’ season was somewhat disappointing — based on their high standards. After winning three straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles from 2017 to 2019, St. John’s finished fourth at its conference championship this year, nearly 200 points behind champion St. Mary’s Ryken. The Cadets finished more than 100 points short of first-place Gonzaga at the D.C. State Athletic Association championship after prevailing in the city championships in 2019 and 2020.

