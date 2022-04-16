Anthony Mantha jump-starts Caps’ rout at Montreal

Placeholder while article actions load

On a night the Washington Capitals desperately needed their offense to come back to life, Anthony Mantha delivered, scoring twice in a 34-second span of the second period to spark a rout against his hometown team at Bell Centre. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The forward had his best game of the season Saturday in Washington’s 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, doing his best work on the open ice of a four-on-four. He scored twice during a second-period sequence in which Montreal also scored while the game was still in doubt.

Mantha, who grew up in nearby Longueuil, Quebec, said he had roughly 30 friends and family members in the stands.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “A lot of people were excited to see me play. … It was good to see family and friends [Friday] and good to put up a performance for them tonight.”

Mantha’s second goal made it 3-1 with 11:23 left in the period. Alex Ovechkin added his 47th before the period was out.

“We had a couple guys that had big nights,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Everybody was looking for a little bit of redemption coming off the last game where we didn’t play the way we wanted to play, and Anthony had a big night.”

Mantha, who missed 45 games after having shoulder surgery in November, seems to be finding his form at the right time.

“It is really good having him back because of his size, because of the way he can be physical and his skill level and the way he can contribute to our team and help our team when he is on his game,” Laviolette said. “It is nice to see him get back and get in a rhythm.”

Washington (42-23-10), which then added four more goals in the third, rebounded from a dismal 7-3 blowout loss Thursday at Toronto. Montreal (20-44-11) was playing its second game in as many nights.

Washington will continue its five-game road trip Monday against Colorado.

Mantha’s strikes unlocked what had been a tight game to that point. His first goal came after a long pass from Dmitry Orlov to Lars Eller, who tipped the puck to a rushing Mantha. Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault stopped Mantha’s first drive, but Mantha tipped in his own rebound to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

Mantha’s second goal, a half-beat later, came on a breakaway, again set up by Eller.

Ovechkin closed out the period by finishing a dazzling drive-and-dish from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Montreal tried to fight back in the third with Ryan Poehling’s second goal of the night early in the frame. However, Garnet Hathaway, Orlov and Justin Schultz all beat Montembeault to push the lead to 7-3. Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal with about five minutes left before T.J. Oshie produced the game’s final goal, which deflected in off his skate.

Vitek Vanecek got the start in net against Montreal after Ilya Samsonov was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Toronto on Thursday. Vanecek (28 saves) was solid early against the Canadiens, making a couple of breakaway saves to keep the game scoreless before Nic Dowd put the visitors on top.

Dowd scored by deflecting in Orlov’s shot. It was Dowd’s 10th goal of the season, and it gave him two goals and three assists in his past seven games.

Montreal appeared to score on the power play minutes later, but the goal was waved off after a review determined Rem Pitlick made a “distinct kicking motion.”

Vanecek had 15 saves in an impressive first period, but his first major error came 1:56 into the middle frame. Jake Evans tied the game up at 1 with his slap shot off the rush that went over Vanecek’s shoulder and into the net. Mantha’s pair of goals later in the period pushed the Capitals ahead for good. They were the fastest back-to-back goals by a Capitals player this season.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ victory:

Orlov is back

Orlov had a four-point night in his first game back in the lineup after he missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Orlov has been one of Washington’s top blue-liners next to Nick Jensen. The pair often have been tasked with defending the opposition’s top forward lines.

Orlov has tied his career high with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) this season.

Playoff picture

The Bruins beat the Penguins, 2-1, on Saturday, tightening the race in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals (94 points) trail Pittsburgh by three points but have two games in hand. If the postseason started tomorrow, Washington, which sits in the second wild-card spot in the East, would play Florida.

The Penguins announced Saturday that No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry suffered a lower-body injury last week and is listed as “week-to-week.” Pittsburgh’s backup goalie, Casey DeSmith, looks poised to lead the Penguins into the playoffs unless Jarry’s recovery timeline is shorter than projected.

No plan to sit veterans

With seven games left in the regular season, Washington is not planning to sit any of its key veterans ahead of the postseason. Nicklas Backstrom sat out last Sunday’s game against Boston, but Laviolette said that was a one-time decision based on Backstrom’s lengthy injury rehab to start the season.

“There are games that I feel like we can roll the minutes and take a guy that can be playing 22 minutes and only play 17 or 18, but there was never an intention to sit players or take players out of the lineup down the stretch,” Laviolette said. “And certainly not at this point, with this many games to go.”

