Two-goal lead evaporates late as D.C. United’s losing streak continues

D.C. United led by two goals for much of the second half Saturday night at Audi Field — and lost. Playing shorthanded the entire half, United seemed en route to a nervy victory before conceding three late goals and falling to Austin FC, 3-2. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Danny Hoesen (80th minute), Sebástian Driussi (85th) and Ruben Gabrielsen (first of eight minutes of stoppage time) turned certain defeat for the visitors (4-1-2) into an implausible victory.

The late uprising ended a nutty night that began with a 30-minute lightning delay and spoiled the MLS debuts of United’s Taxi Fountas, the club’s highest-paid player, and 17-year-old midfielder Jackson Hopkins, who signed a pro contract days earlier.

Ola Kamara scored twice for United (2-4-0) but was red-carded seconds before halftime.

United’s Chris Odoi-Atsem replaced injured Andy Najar, then left moments later with an injury of his own.

A visitor hit the crossbar from maybe two yards away. There were nine yellow cards.

United busted out of a goal rut but lost its fourth straight. Since scoring three times in the opener against Charlotte, D.C. had posted just two goals (one on a penalty kick).

On this night, though, United crackled with energy and attacking bite. Kamara’s goals came in the 26th and 40th minutes, but it all fell apart late.

Bill Hamid made several fine saves, but Hoesen volleyed in Diego Fagúndez’s corner kick. Driussi latched onto Hector Jimenez’s pass inside the six-yard box and Gabrielsen’s angled bid off Fagundez’s cross deflected off Hamid’s hand and trickled into the net.

With United’s injuries, Hopkins figured to be in uniform, but the starting assignment came as a surprise. He had trained with the first team since the fall and played in preseason matches early this year, scoring against Miami.

On Wednesday, when United announced Hopkins’s signing, Coach Hernán Losada said “he’s still young, but I really like his character, everything he can bring” and the variety of positions he could fill. “He’s developed a lot and still [has] a lot to come.”

Hopkins, who had planned to attend the University of Virginia this fall, was among five homegrowns in the lineup, joining Najar, Hamid, Donovan Pines and Chris Durkin.

“We really want to become a club, an organization, that gives opportunities to young players,” Losada said.

Hopkins did gain pro experience (as an amateur) the previous two seasons playing for D.C.'s second-division squad, Loudoun United.

From the start Saturday, he did not look out of place, taking on defenders, getting into the penalty area and ripping an 18-yarder fractionally off-target.

Kamara’s apparent goal in the seventh minute was nixed by an offside call. Hamid dodged disaster after misplaying the ball and watching Maximiliano Urruti miss badly.

United’s drought ended in the 26th minute. Nearing the end line, Julian Gressel crossed to Najar on the back side for a centering header that Kamara snapped past Brad Stuver from 10 yards.

Video review nullified Austin’s gorgeous team goal in the 32nd minute.

Eight minutes later, United extended the lead on a perfectly executed set piece.

Instead of serving a corner kick into the mix, Gressel dropped it back to Durkin, who returned the ball to Gressel for a low cross. From 14 yards, Kamara one-timed it with pace and precision into the right side of the net for his fourth goal of the year.

During a mad scramble, Austin’s Julio Cascante hit the crossbar from the doorstep.

Kamara’s terrific half ended on a sour note with a hard challenge, resulting in a second yellow card. The first came after his first goal, when the Norwegian striker removed his jersey to show a message written in his native language on his T-shirt.

United lost Najar early in the second half to an apparent hamstring injury. Odoi-Atsem entered. Six minutes later, Odoi-Atsem left with a leg ailment. (He had been listed as questionable with a thigh injury.)

Fountas, who received his work visa this past week, entered in the 58th minute.

The night was just getting started.

Here’s what else to know about the match:

Flores, Estrada on bench

Edison Flores and Michael Estrada — high-profile attackers who feature for the Peruvian and Ecuadoran national teams, respectively — began the game on the bench.

Flores, one of two designed players, has not met expectations since arriving in 2020 and entered the night without a goal or assist this season. He has two goals and eight assists in 34 appearances (26 starts).

Estrada scored twice in the opener against Charlotte but missed the past two matches for family reasons.

Losada moved Najar from right-sided center back to left wing back to get him more involved in the attack. It worked. Pines made his first start of the year on the back line.

Left wing back Brad Smith, who started the first five matches, was held out for precautionary reasons.

D.C. adds goalkeeper

Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo, who has finalized a contract to back up Bill Hamid, attended the match, people close to the team said. He is awaiting a work visa. Romo, 32, was Losada’s teammate at Belgium club Beerschot in 2017-18. Most recently he was with Leuven in Belgium.

