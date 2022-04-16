Juan Soto takes it to the river (at 108 mph), but Nats fall to Pirates

Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — To hit a ball into the Allegheny River, most players go over the right field stands at PNC Park, past 13 rows and a small metal fence at the top. The feat takes a blend of launch angle, exit velocity and a bit of luck, since homers typically bounce once, at the very least, before reaching the brown water. And it takes raw power above all else.

Juan Soto, though, is not most players. Saturday brought another reminder of that. In a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, he lined a homer straight through the tunnel between sections 144 and 145, creating his own path to a quiet splash. From there, the fifth-inning shot must have skipped on the riverwalk and down a little hill. Two Nationals fans rushed to the stairs, peering through the tunnel and into a 50-degree night.

They seemed to have no clue where the ball went. Until the Pirates’ broadcast showed it bobbing below the surface, no one in the stadium knew its whereabouts.

The victim was a 2-2 change-up from Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. The ball traveled 108.4 mph off Soto’s bat. With his lightning-quick swing, Soto tied the score, 2-2, and became the first Nationals player to find the river here. It’s happened 64 times thanks to 47 different players. But in the press box, Pirates officials debated how Soto was able to fit his in such a tight space — and at such great speed — to reach water by going through the stands.

One called it a “missile.”

Sitting behind home plate, Soto’s family leaped and yelled. His brother, Elian, a teenage prospect who has a verbal agreement to sign with the Nationals, flexed his muscles. His dad, Juan Jose, filmed his 23-year-old son rounding the bases for the third time this season. After crossing home plate, Soto pointed to the sky, as he always does, then right at his loved ones.

The next time he stepped into the box, the Pirates walked him for the fifth time in the series. Then Soto ripped a double to left in the ninth, sparking a two-run rally that fell short.

So what happened once Soto tied the game in the fifth? Josh Rogers, making his second start in place of the injured Aníbal Sánchez, yielded back-to-back singles to begin the bottom half, leading Manager Dave Martinez to hook him for reliever Steve Cishek. Having inherited two runners, Cishek was on the wrong end of Michael Chavis’s go-ahead single to right.

The Pirates stretched their lead against Kyle Finnegan in the bottom of the eighth. Yadiel Hernandez, subbed in to left after pinch-hitting for Victor Robles, helped them out. Once he fielded Chavis’s double to the corner, Hernandez lobbed a cutoff throw to shortstop Alcides Escobar. Seeing the high arc on it, Chavis raced to third, then scored when Diego Castillo singled past a drawn-in infield that could have played back if Chavis were on second.

The Pirates scored tacked on three more runs from a single off Finnegan, an RBI groundout and a throwing error by César Hernández. It was a rough frame for a defense that had likely overachieved to this point.

How was the rest of Rogers’s start? The lefty was shaky aside from throwing 19 pitches to complete the third and fourth. Pittsburgh pushed him for 23 in the first and scored twice in the second, using Andrew Knapp’s double and a single for Cole Tucker. Knapp punched a middle-in fastball while Tucker hit a slider in. Through two starts, Rogers has worked 9 ⅔ innings and allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks.

What is Aníbal Sánchez’s status? “He threw [Friday], a little flat ground, said [his neck] felt better,” Martinez said Saturday afternoon. “So we got to build him up. Obviously, he missed some time so he’s off today doing some strengthening stuff.”

Sánchez, 38, started this year on the injured list after developing a stiff neck on the flight back from spring training. The official designation is a cervical impingement. On Saturday, Martinez all but assured Sánchez would need at least one minor league rehab appearance before rejoining the Nationals.

How was outfielder Josh Palacios’s debut in Rochester? Very, very good. After getting claimed off waivers by the Nationals on Friday — then immediately being optioned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings — Palacios burned his old club, the Buffalo Bison, with a three-run homer, three singles, two walks and a stolen base. his last single was a walk-off, delivering an 11-10 win.

