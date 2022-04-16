Placeholder while article actions load

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Ingram dribbled out the clock, spiked the basketball high off the hardwood and watched as his New Orleans Pelicans teammates stormed the court. The jubilant scene capped a seesaw victory over the Los Angeles Clippers that concluded a thrilling week of play-in tournament games in advance of the playoffs, which open Saturday.

In Minnesota on Tuesday, Patrick Beverley climbed on the scorer’s table and threw his jersey into the Target Center crowd as the Timberwolves clinched their first playoff appearance since 2018 with a victory over the Clippers. In New Orleans on Wednesday, the Smoothie King Center crowd donned matching red T-shirts to cheer the Pelicans past the San Antonio Spurs. And earlier Friday, Trae Young silenced the road crowd by scoring a game-high 38 points in a dramatic 107-101 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, sending the Atlanta Hawks to a first-round date with the Miami Heat.

But the play-in tournament saved its best for last, as the Pelicans and Clippers squared off at Crypto.com Arena for the right to play the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round. Ingram tallied a game-high 30 points, leading a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback by scoring seven points in the final period and setting up Jonas Valanciunas for a game-sealing dunk in the closing seconds of a 105-101 victory.

“It’s our time,” the 24-year-old Ingram said, after advancing to the playoffs for the first time during his six-year career. “All the work that we’ve put in every single day and all the work that we’ve put in this summer, we finally get to showcase it on the biggest stage. I’m excited.”

The Clippers took the court mere hours after receiving bitter news: Paul George had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be sidelined for the do-or-die game. In George’s absence, the Pelicans built a 16-point first-half lead thanks to Ingram, who scored 16 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the first quarter. While the Clippers appeared overwhelmed in the early going, they steadied themselves and pulled within 10 points at halftime.

With his season hanging in the balance, Clippers Coach Ty Lue made his favorite adjustment to open the second half, going small by replacing center Ivica Zubac with forward Robert Covington. Lue deployed the strategy with great effect in last year’s playoffs, sacrificing size and rebounding to maximize his team’s offensive firepower and defensive versatility.

The Clippers swiftly ripped off a 38-18 third quarter to take a 10-point lead of their own into the final period. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris led the way, finishing with 27 points apiece, and Nicolas Batum held Ingram in check throughout the momentum-swinging run. The home crowd, eager for a 10th playoff appearance in the last 11 seasons, showed its appreciation by doing the wave during a timeout.

“Simply the BEST coach in the game!” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said of Lue on Twitter. “ARGUE with your kids, not me.”

Simply the BEST coach in the game! ARGUE with your kids not me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 16, 2022

All season, Los Angeles had cheated death by digging itself out of impossible holes. Lue had no choice but to lean into the small ball roller coaster: Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers’ stabilizing presence, was sidelined for the entire season following knee surgery, while George was limited to just 31 games due to an elbow injury. The Clippers often thrived in the chaos wrought by their frenetic style, pulling off a 35-point comeback victory over the Washington Wizards in January and a 25-point comeback against the Utah Jazz in March.

Ingram and CJ McCollum, who scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, made sure that the Pelicans didn’t end up on that list. New Orleans’ star duo enjoyed a big boost from reserve guard Trey Murphy, who hit three three-pointers during the fourth-quarter comeback, and from Larry Nance Jr., who made several timely hustle plays.

“It was like a heavyweight fight, seriously,” Pelicans Coach Willie Green said. “[Lue] was making adjustments. He took his bigs out and we were trying to adjust to them. It didn’t work for us, so we put our bigs back in. That didn’t work for us either, so we were throwing darts at the dartboard just trying to figure it out.”

Los Angeles ran out of gas in the closing minutes, unable to generate good looks or close out defensive possessions with rebounds. There were no sour grapes for the Clippers, who were eliminated despite holding a six-game lead over the Pelicans at the end of the regular season.

Lue said that George’s absence was “no excuse,” and he insisted that the Clippers were aware of the play-in tournament’s unforgiving format all season.

“I'm not a fan of the play-in,” Morris said. “But we should have won one of those games [against the Timberwolves and Pelicans], and we would have been in the playoffs. That's all I really can say.”

As the Clippers looked ahead to Leonard and George returning healthy next year, the Pelicans savored their first postseason appearance since 2018, a feat they accomplished without star forward Zion Williamson, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury. New Orleans Owner Gayle Benson, lead executive David Griffin and other front office members made the trip to Los Angeles, where they were rewarded with a gutsy and exhilarating victory.

“It’s a sign of growth and maturity from a young group,” McCollum said. “Usually, teams lay down and fold. A lot of times when a team is facing an elimination game, they begin to let go of the rope. I thought that we did a great job of holding on to the rope and continuing to fight.”

Much like Young’s Hawks, who will get just one day off before Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday, the Pelicans won’t be able to celebrate for long. The Suns are rested, tested and favored to reach the Finals for the second straight year.

Therein lies one final benefit of the play-in tournament, which has helped improve the quality of play and increase television ratings during the dog days of the regular season. Fringe playoff teams spend months chasing elite contenders in vain and rarely pull off first-round upsets.

The Pelicans and Hawks easily could have thrown in the towel before the All-Star break or cracked under the pressure on Friday. It was nice to see their resilience rewarded with a genuine feeling of accomplishment, even if it was just for one night in mid-April.

