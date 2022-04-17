Mystics counting on Alysha Clark to get back in championship form

Placeholder while article actions load

Alysha Clark is alone on the practice courts inside the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 9 a.m. sharp, and this particular Tuesday is considered a late start for the two-time WNBA champion. Sporting Mystics gear from head to toe — blue shirt, red shorts, blue league logo socks pulled to her calf — Clark goes through stretches as others arrive to the building. She’s already put in 30 minutes of prep work ahead of an hour on the court and a weight-room session with a physical therapist.

This has been the process for six months and counting as Clark has entered the home stretch of her recovery from surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury to her right foot last spring. She missed all of 2021 with the first season-ending injury of her career, but now the defensive ace is ready to restart as the Mystics begin training camp Monday with the season set to start May 6.

“I can feel that competitive fire coming back alive again,” Clark said, “which is exciting because I’m a competitive person. So yeah, it’s been exciting to feel that feeling again.”

Excited is a welcome feeling after having an entire year of basketball taken away. Clark reached a free agent deal with the Mystics in January 2021, but hasn’t played a single second in a Washington jersey. She suffered the injury while playing overseas and has spent her entire time with the organization in rehab mode. That, in itself, has been odd. Clark was around the team through the tumultuous 2021 season that ended in the club missing the playoffs for just the second time under coach Mike Thibault. She could be seen before games in street clothes, hanging out along the baseline with Elena Delle Donne — rehabbing a back injury herself. Clark said it was weird trying to figure out how to be a leader without being able to do so by example. And that was in the best of times.

At some point the frustration set in. Clark had plenty of time to learn her new surroundings after spending nine seasons in Seattle, but the city was also lonely at times. With the rest of the team gone during the offseason and plenty of rehab to be done, there was some isolation to her work. The process was tedious, and that kept Clark focused, but it also led to some tears.

“If I felt frustrated or whatever, I allowed myself to feel it instead of trying to suppress it and act like it wasn’t there,” Clark said. “There was a lot of days where I cried out of frustration. There were a lot of days where I just didn’t have it. I didn’t want to do anything, so I didn’t do anything.

Advertisement

“But then just getting through that and getting back to the point of like, okay, we’ve got to get back and lock back in. These moments are important. These are the days that are going to help you in May. And I had to remind myself of that because it’s hard.”

The Mystics are counting on Clark to be her old self as Thibault’s “reset” roster takes the floor. Gone are Tina Charles and Emma Meesseman, but Thibault didn’t need to rebuild. Delle Donne is a two-time MVP. Ariel Atkins is an all-star and Olympic gold medalist. Natasha Cloud is one of the best defenders, and leaders, in the league. Myisha Hines-Allen has an all-WNBA second-team selection on her resume. Elizabeth Williams has been an all-star. Tianna Hawkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough are veterans with championship rings. That’s a core expected to reach the playoffs, at minimum.

“We’re in compete for a championship mode,” Thibault said. “I thought we lost a little bit of the edge that we had in 2019 over the last year and a half. Partly because people weren't there. Partly because we had just kind of a different set of personalities.

Advertisement

“Here's your opportunity to reset who you are. Name your own identity as a team. Look around the room and see the various weapons we have on both ends of the court. And let's make sure that we use all of them properly.”

The Mystics are poised to field a deep roster featuring the aforementioned eight, backup point guard Rui Machida making her WNBA debut, No. 3 overall pick Shakira Austin and No. 14 overall pick Christyn Williams. That’s probably 11 of the 12-person roster. The coaching staff will be diligent with the pace of camp as Clark and Delle Donne aim to be ready for the start of the season, and Thibault doesn’t want to push too hard.

Austin is a bit of a wild card in the early part of the season. The deep, veteran-led roster doesn’t need her to be a big factor this season, but she may have some opportunities as Elizabeth Williams and Hines-Allen could miss games due to their overseas contracts. Williams is the only other true center on the roster and the 6-foot-5 Austin may provide some much-needed size initially.

Advertisement

“This year was the first time I covered Shakira in person and called a game, and just one game,” ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo said, “but in that game there were multiple times where [we] were looking at each other and just saying, ‘That was a pro move, That was a pro move.’ More than anybody else really, any other senior that we covered this year.

“She just has this incredible upside where you’re thinking, down the road could this kid be a perennial all-star.”

Health remains the primary factor for success in 2022 after the roster was ravaged in 2021. That starts with Clark and Delle Donne.

So Clark goes through drills over the next hour during the Tuesday workout. Stationary jumpers. Pull-up jumpers. Shots off the dribble. Free throws. Floaters. Two-on-two action. Pick-and-roll. Full-court transition. Clark berates herself a bit after too many misses.

Advertisement

There’s a particular focus on starting and stopping with attention paid to that right plant foot. The explosion is there, sometimes. Some days it’s not.

That’s all part of the occasionally maddening, winding road back to the floor. Clark finally feels like a basketball player again after spending her early time in D.C. living like a tourist — going to other professional games, learning the food scene, networking with the new community.

Now the Mystics need her to return to championship form.

“This part is going to probably be the hardest for me in terms of just remaining patient,” Clark said. “Because I’m going to want to get out there, I’m going to want to do things, I’m going to want to push and go more.

“I want to show myself, yeah, I’ve improved, I’ve gotten better. I’m going to come back better. There’s still a lot more left in the tank. All the untapped potential I haven’t even reached yet, that’s an exciting feeling for me to know I’m in this space now where I get to finally see that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article