Jayson Tatum, Celtics beat Nets at buzzer, thwarting Kyrie Irving

The fourth quarter belonged to Kyrie Irving, right up until the last second. In an instant classic at TD Garden on Sunday, the Boston Celtics claimed a 115-114 Game 1 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by Jayson Tatum. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the Nets clinging to a one-point lead in the game’s final minute, the Celtics’ defense stonewalled Irving and forced Kevin Durant to take a deep three-pointer as the shot clock ticked down. Rather than calling a timeout after securing the defensive rebound, Boston pushed the ball up court with 10 seconds left as Brooklyn’s defense retreated.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown drew a crowd as he drove hard to the right baseline before finding an open Marcus Smart on the left wing. Smart, who pump-faked as two Nets defenders raced to contest his shot, then stepped in to pass to Tatum, who was cutting through the paint behind Durant. Catching the pass on the move, Tatum spun counterclockwise to avoid Irving before he lofted a right-handed layup that banked in as time expired.

“We all thought Smart was going to shoot it," Tatum said. “Last-second shot, [I was going to] just crash the glass and, if it doesn’t go in, try to make a play. When he took that dribble, we made eye contact, and he made a great pass. I just had to make the layup. ... It doesn’t get any better than that: a buzzer-beater at home in front of our fans. That’s probably as loud as I’ve heard it.”

JAYSON TATUM MAKES THE GAME WINNER CELTICS WIN!🤯 pic.twitter.com/3ZfDkiIbRT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022

Tatum posted a team-high 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists, but his game-winner was his only field goal in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn sought to aggressively deny him the ball. The buzzer-beater saved the Celtics from what would have been a painful collapse; they built a 15-point lead before being outscored 29-19 by the Nets in the final period.

The Celtics’ offensive chemistry has been a major development under first-year coach Ime Udoka; they improved from 25th in assists per game last year to 14th this year. Tatum said Boston’s collective trust keyed their league-best 17-5 record after the all-star break.

“That [final play] was a microcosm of our season," Udoka said. "Guys moving the ball and playing unselfish. Jaylen could have forced the shot on [Goran] Dragic; he saw three guys on him and kicked it to Marcus. [Smart] could have forced the shot over two guys flying at him; he pump-faked and could have taken the pull-up, but he saw Jayson cutting. That’s where we’ve really improved, and it came together on the last possession.”

Game 1′s charged atmosphere and sharp late-game swings lived up to pre-series expectations, which pegged Boston vs. Brooklyn as the most intriguing first-round matchup.

After the Nets conceded a 15-2 run early in the second half, a defiant Irving led a blistering comeback by scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter. The seven-time all-star guard responded to boos and heckles by twice flipping his middle finger toward the Boston fans, who remain upset by how Irving’s two-year Celtics tenure ended in 2019.

“When people start yelling p---- and b---- and f--- you, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor,” Irving said. “We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. Nah, f--- that. That’s the playoffs. I know what to expect in here, and it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them. ... If someone’s going to call out me out on my name, I’m going to look them straight in the eye and see if they’re really about it. Most of the time they’re not.”

Irving, who probably will be fined by the NBA for his profane gestures and postgame comments, finished with a game-high 39 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. His big night helped cover for Kevin Durant, who finished with 23 points on 9-for-24 shooting and committed six turnovers in an uncharacteristically flat showing.

“I’ve just got to be more fundamental with my moves,” Durant said. “I played fast and turned the ball over. I need to slow down and play my game.”

Boston, the East’s No. 2 seed, will host Brooklyn, the No. 7 seed, for Game 2 on Wednesday.

