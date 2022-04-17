Dmitry Orlov’s strong return is good sign for Caps as playoffs near

Placeholder while article actions load

When Dmitry Orlov is on the ice for the Washington Capitals, the team has a physical defender, a player that can make a good first pass with solid offensive instincts and, above all, a reliable and experienced defenseman who is trusted in key situations.

Orlov's well-rounded skills were on display in the Capitals' 8-4 win in Montreal Saturday night. Orlov had a monstrous four-point night in his first game back in the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. He scored a goal and tallied three assists.

With Orlov back skating with Nick Jensen, it gave the Capitals’ their ideal defensive pairings on the blue line. With seven games left in the regular season, it will be crucial for the Capitals to use this time to continue developing its chemistry and improve defensively.

Washington (42-23-10) will continue its five-game road trip Monday in Colorado, where Orlov and Jensen will be tasked with stopping a lethal offensive attack from the Avalanche. After Colorado, the Capitals will close out their long road trip with games against Las Vegas and Arizona. Washington currently sits in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but is only three points behind Pittsburgh for third in the East. Washington also has two games in hand.

“I think everybody was ready to go [against Montreal],” Orlov said Saturday. “It was a huge win. We have a few games left in this road trip and I think we need to build on that game and be better.”

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette lauded Orlov and Jensen as “one of the top defensive pairings in the league” and praised their ability to take defensive zone starts and defend opponents’ top lines.

However, Washington still needs to improve as a group on the defensive front after allowing 11 goals in their last two games combined. The hope is that Orlov’s addition back in the lineup will help steer the ship in the right direction.

“We just need to tighten things up defensively,” Anthony Mantha said. “We allowed too many shots and too many second shots. Vitek [Vanecek] was solid for us again and we need to change one or two things and it is going to be awesome.”

Orlov, 30, has missed only six games this season and has been one of Washington’s top blue-liners next to Jensen. When Orlov has been out of the lineup, Washington has allowed a combined 22 goals. Orlov said Saturday that he felt good in his return and his injury is behind him.

“They [Orlov and Jensen] are both on the road for career years offensively, but we value them equally as much defensively and what they have been able to do together,” Laviolette said. “They have been a rock solid pair from the start of the year and when [Orlov] has not been in a game like [Toronto], you miss him.”

Saturday was Orlov’s first four-point game in the NHL. The four points also set a new career scoring high for Orlov, who now has 34 points on the season. He also has a career high in goals (12). Jensen has a career-high five goals this season and 19 points overall — just one point off his career high of 20 points during the 2018-19 season.

With Orlov and Justin Schultz both scoring against Montreal, Washington improved to a 28-4-2 record when a defenseman scores a goal this season.

Orlov’s goal came in a four-goal third period for the Capitals, where the defenseman scored from the high slot making it a 6-3 game in Washington’s favor. Schultz, who was remarkably on the ice for all four Montreal goals on Saturday, scored his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 19. He has four points in his last three games.

