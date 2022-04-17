Patrick Corbin is better, but the Nationals are not in loss to Pirates

Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — Patrick Corbin was one strike away from pitching deeper into a game than any Washington Nationals starter had in 10 attempts this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Daniel Vogelbach was at the plate with a full count and one out in the sixth. But Corbin missed with his slider away and put Vogelbach on first base.

After an ensuing single by Michael Chavis, Dave Martinez stood at the bottom of the dugout steps, watching intently but choosing not to grab the ball from Corbin, hoping the left-hander could work through the damage as he did for most of Sunday afternoon. But when Corbin walked Yosi Tsutsugo to load the bases, Corbin’s day was done.

“He attacked the zone. He was getting early swings, soft contact. It looked great, and then all of a sudden he went away from that,” Martinez said. “He walked two left-handed hitters. Everything went away, but I liked what I saw up to that point.”

Corbin threw 92 pitches and had a three-run lead when he turned it over to Victor Arano with the bases loaded, a step forward from his last outing Tuesday. But a shaky bullpen and a series of defense mishaps, including three errors by Maikel Franco, sent the Nationals to a 5-3 loss.

Arano induced a groundball to third base that could have ended the inning, but the Nationals couldn’t turn the double play quickly enough, allowing a run to score. The Pirates tacked on another run later in the inning. In the seventh, Steve Cishek gave up back-to-back hits before a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out. When his wild pitch allowed Cole Tucker to come home, the game was tied.

A RBI single by Chavis put the Pirates up 4-3, and with Sean Doolittle in the game, the Nationals had a chance to turn another double play. But Alcides Escobar spun on the turn, and the bang-bang play, initially ruled an out, was overturned, and another run came home. Martinez called the play by Escobar “uncharacteristic.”

“We can’t give teams extra outs. We’re not going to win games like that," Martinez said. "I always say we got to get 27 outs, not 30, not 31. So we got to clean those things up.”

The Nationals scored three runs in the second inning via singles by Riley Adams and Victor Robles.

The outcome put a damper on what was a solid outing for Corbin, who gave up two runs and struck out four. Granted, the Pirates’ lineup wasn’t their optimal one — they had four lefties in their lineup, and two of the Pirates’ best hitters, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds, got the day off. But Sunday provided a glimpse of the pitcher Washington wants Corbin to be, not the one who allowed six runs on nine hits in 2⅔ innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Following an eight-pitch first inning, Corbin ran into trouble in the second after surrendering a lead-off single. He induced Diego Castillo to hit a groundball to third base, where Franco made two errors on the same play when he bobbled the ball and then made an errant throw past first baseman Josh Bell that put runners on the corners with no one out.

But Corbin calmly struck out Ben Gamel on three pitches before forcing a 6-4-3 double play to side step what could have been a disastrous inning.

He retired nine of the next 11 batters. Franco’s third error to start the sixth inning allowed Jake Marisnick to reach first. Corbin picked him off for the first out before the game got away from him.

“I know the results really haven’t been there, but physically, I feel like I’ve been trending in the right direction," Corbin said.

Did Victor Robles get a hit? Yes. After a 0-for-18 slump to begin the season, the Nationals’ center fielder finally broke through for his first hit of the season. His single through the left side of the infield drove in a pair.

Martinez held Robles out of the lineup the first two games of the series so he could work on some mechanics with hitting coach Darnell Coles. Robles went 0 for 4 on Saturday, and after the single Sunday, he sandwiched a sacrifice bunt between a groundout and a questionable strikeout call in the eighth.

“I thought he worked a really good at-bat. I think he got a couple pitches there at the end that were not strikes. They were off the plate," Martinez said. “So I told him, ‘Hey, just stay right there, but the swing is coming.’ ”

How did Maikel Franco fare on the road trip? It was a mix of good and bad. Franco had the three errors Sunday. But his shoddy defense aside, Franco showed flashes of power over the past week, going 10 for 27 on the road trip. His average exit velocity entering Sunday was 94.6 mph and his hard-hit percentage was 58.6, both good enough to put him in the top 9 percent among major league hitters.

What’s the update on utility man Dee Strange-Gordon? Martinez said Strange-Gordon drove himself back to Washington after he was placed on the injured list Friday for undisclosed reasons. He was scheduled to start in the series opener Thursday before he was scratched.

As previously reported, the Nationals have typically opted not to disclose when a player tested positive for coronavirus, instead choosing to place players on the IL without a designation as they did with Strange-Gordon on Friday.

