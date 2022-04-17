Trinity Rodman, Spirit continue surge with 3-1 victory over Gotham FC

Placeholder while article actions load

With Trinity Rodman continuing her scoring surge Sunday, the Washington Spirit remained unbeaten in competitive matches since August and stayed in contention for a semifinal berth in the Challenge Cup, the National Women’s Soccer League’s preseason tournament. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Five weeks short of her 20th birthday, Rodman scored in each half, and Washington overcame an early deficit to defeat NJ/NY Gotham FC, 3-1, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

The second-year pro has scored five goals over four consecutive appearances: four in three games with the reigning NWSL champions and one with the U.S. national team, her first on the international level Tuesday in Chester, Pa.

“Last year was fun for her in so many ways,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said. “It was like a new experience and we were really successful within that. But there is a different motivation to say, ‘I don’t just want to be the leading scorer in the league. I want to be the leading scorer for the national team and I want to be the leading scorer in the world.’ That’s her bar.”

Advertisement

Rodman scored the go-ahead goal on a wondrous half-volley in the 39th minute and secured victory with a close-range putaway in the 75th as the Spirit (2-0-3 in the Challenge Cup) improved to 11-0-6 on the field since August. (There were two forfeit defeats for violations of league protocols.)

Washington (nine points) will close the group stage of the competition at North Carolina (3-0-2, 11 points) on Saturday. Each of the three group winners and the best second-place team will advance to the semifinals.

After scoring once in the first two matches, the Spirit has posted nine goals in the past three, including seven in the past two outings. Rodman had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 victory over visiting Orlando on April 3.

“I do think I have the ability to be a lot more dangerous inside the box,” she said. “When you are that close to goal, I think you should always have an opportunity on goal. The quality in [the penalty area] has gotten a lot better and has been a big focus for me.”

Advertisement

The Spirit fell behind when Nahomi Kawasumi scored in the fourth minute, but Ashley Sanchez equalized with a 25-yard free kick in the 24th minute.

What a strike! 🤯



Ashley Sanchez scores a beauty of a free kick and we're back level at 1-1.@WashSpirit | #NJNYvWAS pic.twitter.com/Trd2i54rN0 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 17, 2022

Washington went ahead late in the half. High pressure resulted in a Gotham giveaway. Kelley O’Hara crossed from the right. In the heart of the penalty area, Rodman waited for the ball to dip, then drove a wicked shot into the near side.

Thirty minutes into the second half, Rodman got behind defender Ali Krieger and latched onto Sanchez’s gorgeous cross at the top of the six-yard box for a sliding finish.

Another streak continued: Washington has not conceded multiple goals since the night the unbeaten run began Aug. 13 in Houston. A test awaits in North Carolina against a Courage side that scored four in Orlando on Saturday.

Rodman, though, is in terrific form.

Advertisement

Said Ward: “It’s been a really fantastic evolution from last year and given the way it went to come in and [say], ‘No, I want to smash everyone this year.’ ”

Notes: Spirit captain Andi Sullivan was not in uniform after starting the two U.S. friendlies against Uzbekistan. She is dealing with a minor calf ailment, Ward said. …

Defender Emily Sonnett, who entered in the 64th minute, returned from an injury absence that cost her a U.S. call-up. …

Midfielder Jordan Baggett (hip injury) played for the first time since June.

GiftOutline Gift Article