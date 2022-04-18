The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington Commanders

Commanders name Al Bellamy head athletic trainer

By Nicki Jhabvala
Today at 12:34 p.m. EDT
By Nicki Jhabvala
Today at 12:34 p.m. EDT
Loading...
The Commanders had been without a permanent head athletic trainer since placing Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave last October. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Commanders named Al Bellamy, a former 13-year veteran of the organization’s medical staff, as head athletic trainer. He fills a role that has essentially been vacant since early October, when Ryan Vermillion was placed on administrative leave because of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Bellamy began his NFL career as an intern for Washington in 1988 and spent more than a decade on the team’s training staff before heading to Detroit to spend another 12 seasons with the Lions. His 25 years in the NFL overlapped with Martin Mayhew’s time as a player and personnel intern with Washington, as well as almost all of Mayhew’s tenure in the Lions’ front office.

“Al Bellamy is one of the finest men I’ve had the privilege of working with in the NFL,” Mayhew said in a release from the team. “He knows the rich history and tradition of this franchise having worked here with our Super Bowl XXVI team.”

Vermillion worked with Coach Ron Rivera for nine seasons in Carolina and followed him to Washington in 2020. The team declined to provide any update on Vermillion’s status and instead referred to its original statement from October, that he was put on leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”

Washington places trainer Ryan Vermillion on leave following DEA search of team facility

Roughly two dozen DEA agents and Loudoun County law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Vermillion’s home and the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va., on Oct. 1. According to one person with direct knowledge of the matter, the investigation was related to the possible disbursement of prescription drugs.

According to two people with knowledge of the matter, Vermillion has yet to be charged.

Four days after Vermillion was put on leave, assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon was placed on administrative leave as well, though it was unclear if it was related to the investigation. The team declined to comment on his status.

Washington didn’t replace either athletic trainer during the season, relying instead on summer interns, the former athletic trainer Bubba Tyer and former Washington Capitals athletic trainer, Greg Smith, to provide temporary assistance to the team’s remaining assistant athletic trainers.

In addition to a head trainer, Rivera indicated at the NFL’s annual meetings in March that the team also planned to bring in an assistant trainer soon.

Loading...