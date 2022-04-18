Commanders name Al Bellamy head athletic trainer

The Washington Commanders named Al Bellamy, a former 13-year veteran of the organization’s medical staff, as head athletic trainer. He fills a role that has essentially been vacant since early October, when Ryan Vermillion was placed on administrative leave because of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Bellamy began his NFL career as an intern for Washington in 1988 and spent more than a decade on the team’s training staff before heading to Detroit to spend another 12 seasons with the Lions. His 25 years in the NFL overlapped with Martin Mayhew’s time as a player and personnel intern with Washington, as well as almost all of Mayhew’s tenure in the Lions’ front office.
“Al Bellamy is one of the finest men I’ve had the privilege of working with in the NFL,” Mayhew said in a release from the team. “He knows the rich history and tradition of this franchise having worked here with our Super Bowl XXVI team.”
Vermillion worked with Coach Ron Rivera for nine seasons in Carolina and followed him to Washington in 2020. The team declined to provide any update on Vermillion’s status and instead referred to its original statement from October, that he was put on leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
Roughly two dozen DEA agents and Loudoun County law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Vermillion’s home and the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va., on Oct. 1. According to one person with direct knowledge of the matter, the investigation was related to the possible disbursement of prescription drugs.
According to two people with knowledge of the matter, Vermillion has yet to be charged.
Four days after Vermillion was put on leave, assistant athletic trainer Doug Quon was placed on administrative leave as well, though it was unclear if it was related to the investigation. The team declined to comment on his status.
Washington didn’t replace either athletic trainer during the season, relying instead on summer interns, the former athletic trainer Bubba Tyer and former Washington Capitals athletic trainer, Greg Smith, to provide temporary assistance to the team’s remaining assistant athletic trainers.
In addition to a head trainer, Rivera indicated at the NFL’s annual meetings in March that the team also planned to bring in an assistant trainer soon.
What to read about the Washington Commanders
‘Unlawful’ conduct: In a 20-page letter, House oversight committee leaders detail former employee’s allegations that the Washington NFL team withheld refundable deposits from season ticket holders and hid money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.
Sally Jenkins: We see how Dan Snyder treats customers. Who would build him a stadium?
Maryland’s Commanders offer: Maryland will borrow as much as $400 million to revamp the area around the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field stadium, under a deal that Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law.
Remembering Dwayne Haskins: “Dwayne Haskins was much more than a statistical line in the NFL when he died at 24. He was a kid still learning to be a man, and there was hope he would, at last, figure things out.” Read Les Carpenter on Haskins’s legacy.
NFL free agency: Washington Coach Ron Rivera talked about an aggressive remaking of the team’s roster in free agency. So far, it’s been anything but.