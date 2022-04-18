Elena Delle Donne is back, and the Mystics are championship-minded

Placeholder while article actions load

Elena Delle Donne caught herself as she sat in front of the mic during the Washington Mystics’ media day. She had been telling a story about getting lunch with Ariel Atkins and referred to the guard by the old nickname Kristi Toliver once gave her, “Little A.” Delle Donne stopped herself, trying to remember if Atkins minds the moniker all these years later.

Atkins doesn’t — at least not when it’s Delle Donne who says it — but it was an appropriate question. Monday morning at Entertainment and Sports Arena felt like stepping into a time warp with half of the roster from the 2019 WNBA championship-winning team back on court, dressed in red uniforms and palling around like no time had passed.

But Atkins isn’t so little anymore; she’s a 25-year-old with four years of WNBA experience and an Olympic gold medal. Delle Donne isn’t the same player she was either, having returned from two back surgeries after missing nearly two full seasons.

The two players represent Washington perfectly at the start of the organization’s 25th season, which begins May 6 against the Indiana Fever following three preseason games. This Mystics roster may look like a 2019 redux, and the group carries championship expectations after missing the playoffs for just the second time in nine seasons under Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault. But there are major differences from the last time this core was together, differences that span everything from how long Delle Donne will spend on court to the team’s defensive prowess.

“A lot of excitement around just having the band back together,” guard Natasha Cloud said.

Washington returns six players from its championship season. In addition to Atkins, Delle Donne, and Cloud, forward Myisha Hines-Allen signed a three-year deal this past winter. Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and forward Tianna Hawkins returned in free agency. Another player from the championship roster, LaToya Sanders, is entering her second season as an assistant coach.

Forward Alysha Clark will make her Mystics debut after missing last season with a foot injury. Rookie center Shakira Austin, whom Washington selected with the No. 3 pick in the draft last week, will join the core but expects to spend a good chunk of time this season watching and learning as opposed to playing.

Delle Donne expects to have to manage her season more carefully than any other in her career as she comes off a pair of back surgeries to repair three bulging disks in her back that were causing nerve pain.

Thibault is easing her and Clark into full play with designs on peaking as a team in August when the playoffs near. For now, both are participating in roughly 60 percent of practice — Delle Donne plans to train in short bursts — and Thibault doesn’t see either playing the first preseason game.

Delle Donne will strategically rest during certain games, such as those that fall during times of more intense travel, and Clark will continue her rehab throughout the season.

Asked her goals for the year, Delle Donne laughed before she replied, “to be on court.”

“This has definitely been the toughest two years of my career,” she said. “To be able to have another chance at it and know the amount of time and work I’ve put into it is exciting that I can finally be back out there competing alongside my teammates. I’m excited. It’s a newfound me, a newfound joy of the game, knowing that this game was nearly taken from me and could be at any point.”

The way Delle Donne moves and shoots have changed after surgery, which is no small thing for one of the most consistent shooters in WNBA history. The guard-forward won her second MVP award in her last full season and was the first WNBA player to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line for a season.

Her form is idiosyncratic: Delle Donne turns her shoulders sideways so that her hand is naturally flat to the back of the basketball rather than off to the side. She loves taking advantage of awkward angles to bank in floaters from the elbow.

That top-heavy movement, however, isn’t friendly to a surgically repaired spine, so Delle Donne has bulked up her legs and learned to play more through her feet and her lower-body base.

“The fun part is I’ve learned so much about my body and the way I move now, and I think I’ll be able to play in different ways and exploit different parts of my game and other people’s games,” she said.

Thibault is happy to have Delle Donne back no matter how she moves, and he speaks confidently about the team’s management plan helping to weather Delle Donne’s planned absences and Clark’s initial restrictions. Their presence alone lifted the group after a dreadful 2021 season with a roster depleted by injury and heavy covid restrictions in place.

Joy permeated a cold, rainy Monday at the Mystics’ arena. Hines-Allen, the team’s resident strongwoman, challenged Thibault to flex for the cameras before his interview. In response to a question about Delle Donne’s return, Cloud — who was also streaming an interview live on social media — yelled, “Who do I look like without my Batman?!”

The optimism of a fresh season reigned, and Thibault wasn’t tempering his hopes entering his 10th season with the team. Asked what he expects for the year, he said, “Compete for a championship. You want more?”

