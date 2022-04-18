Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — For Patrick Corbin’s first seven pitches Sunday, catcher Riley Adams received with his glove-side knee in the dirt. For the eighth, though, when Corbin was in a 1-2 count against Michael Chavis, Adams stayed up on two feet and blocked a low-and-in slider that Chavis swung through for strike three, then casually tagged Chavis to finish the inning.

Some form of this sequence played out for the entire afternoon. With fewer than two strikes and no runners on base, Adams was a knee-down catcher, following the new-age thinking that it helps frame pitches at the bottom of the zone and steal low strikes. But when there was a runner on base or two strikes — or both — Adams stayed upright to increase his side-to-side mobility.

At 6-foot-4, Adams likes knee-down catching because it improves the umpire’s view of the strike zone. It also makes it easier to get his mitt below low pitches, which should sharpen his framing in his first full season with the Washington Nationals. But with Corbin spinning sliders at the dirt, and with an increased risk of dropped third strikes because of that, Adams took no chances in late counts.

Henry Blanco, the Nationals’ catching and strategy coach, told him Sunday morning to do what felt most comfortable, knowing Corbin’s slider would test the 25-year-old’s defense. In one way, then, this was a point in favor of the Nationals’ organizational catching philosophy of teaching a traditional stance in the minors levels instead of the knee-down technique. Randy Knorr, their catching coordinator, believes young catchers should learn to catch on two feet before mixing in a knee-down stance. His logic, as explained this spring, is that a traditional stance is the base of catching, allowing catchers to block more pitches and be ready to throw out base stealers.

Advertisement

Knorr, who’s been coaching with the Nationals since 2005, wants them to master that before switching to a knee-down stance in Class AAA or the majors. Yet one could argue that teaching a blend from the start might best prepare catchers to approach games like Adams did Sunday.

“Ideally, yeah, you could be knee-down in almost every situation, just because I think that gives the pitcher the best chance to succeed,” Adams said after Sunday’s loss at PNC Park. The team postponed Monday’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park because of inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday, with the first of two nine-inning contests beginning at 1:05 p.m. The second will start as originally scheduled at 7:05.

“But I’m not ever going to do that with two strikes because, for me, it’s not worth it,” Adams continued Sunday. “Some guys do. I admire them. But I need a blend of the two to get through a game and catch to the best of my ability. There’s a lot that goes into that.”

Advertisement

The last time he had used a traditional stance was in college. Then Washington switched him back to it. During early minor league camp in February, Knorr told Millas to catch on two feet and get to know an unfamiliar pitching staff. He could form his own catching identity — likely a mix of the two stances — once he’s comfortable.

“The biggest thing is that when you go two knees up you’re more mobile left to right,” said Millas, 24, before beginning this season on the minor league injured list with an oblique strain. “And that’s obviously a difference [from a knee-down stance], but you also lose kind of feel for the bottom of the zone because obviously your knees are in the way. Your arms are higher than your knees, just based on anatomy.

Advertisement

“So when I’m sitting down in my two knees up stance, I get blocked with my left knee sometimes and kind of keep a tag in my head, ‘I need to drive my butt back and get my chest over my knees so I can free up my left arm to receive.’ For me, that’s the biggest difference. I’ve never really had problems blocking or throwing.”

With Adams backing up 23-year-old Keibert Ruiz in the majors, there isn’t much upward mobility for catchers in Washington’s system. Tres Barrera, 27 with limited big league experience, is with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Millas, the next catcher in line, was invited to spring training and is expected to begin his season with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. After them, Israel Pineda, 22, is with the high-Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks; and Brady Lindsly, 24, is in Harrisburg. The options thin out from there.

But even with a logjam at the top, the Nationals have a lot of strides to make in developing catchers. They didn’t have a catching coordinator in 2021, stunting growth for Pineda and others. And in 2022, they face questions like whether to start implementing a stance that, around the league, is backed by data and trickling down from the majors.

Advertisement

Like Adams, Ruiz uses a mix of knee-down and traditional technique. They were taught both ways while being groomed by different teams (Adams with the Toronto Blue Jays, Ruiz with the cutting-edge Los Angeles Dodgers). But last summer, they were each promoted within a month of arriving at the trade deadline. Their development was never caught in the transition of an old-school organization promising to modernize.

How Millas, Pineda and the next wave of catchers grow will be a telling measure.

GiftOutline Gift Article