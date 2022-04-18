Red Sox player, staffers test positive for coronavirus

Placeholder while article actions load

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki and two team staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The Red Sox are playing Monday morning in their traditional Patriots’ Day game against the Minnesota Twins. The game, which began at 11:10 a.m. Eastern, will be played as scheduled.

Per the reports, Plawecki tested positive despite being vaccinated, and he left Fenway Park in street clothes about an hour before first pitch Monday. He has played in four of the team’s nine games this season. Christian Vázquez started at catcher Monday against the Twins, and the team has called up Connor Wong from Class AAA Worcester to replace Plawecki on the major league roster.

According to the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, the two staff members who tested positive are not Red Sox coaches.

Advertisement

Under the league’s coronavirus policy for this season, players are tested only when reporting covid symptoms. Players who test positive for coronavirus are placed on the covid injury list, and they do not count against a team’s active roster. The players can return 10 days after their positive test or if they test negative on two PCR tests, provided they are not showing symptoms and receive approval to return from MLB’s joint medical committee.

MLB will postpone games “only if necessary to protect the health and safety of club personnel, players and umpires,” according to the updated protocols. “Games will not be postponed for competitive reasons provided the club has a sufficient number of players available to substitute those players on the active roster who are unavailable to play as a result of COVID-19.”

On Sunday, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora confirmed that multiple unvaccinated Boston players will miss the team’s series in Toronto next week. Among them is starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who confirmed to the Boston Globe that he is unvaccinated. He was on tap to start the second game of the Blue Jays series.

Advertisement

The Canadian government requires international visitors to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus at least 14 days before entering the country.

Under this season’s MLB pandemic protocols, team members and coaches are required to wear face coverings only if mandated by local regulations. Abraham reported Monday that Red Sox players and staff members who previously were not wearing masks were now wearing them.

A number of teams have had players test positive for coronavirus in recent days, among them the New York Mets, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

GiftOutline Gift Article