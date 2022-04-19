With playoffs nearing, suddenly hot Capitals beat NHL-best Avalanche

Placeholder while article actions load

DENVER — The Washington Capitals knew Monday’s bout with the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche would be a high-level game with speed, skill and physicality on both ends of the ice. It was assumed the Capitals would be the ones desperately chasing against a formidable opponent, but instead they took control in a 3-2 win at Ball Arena.

Marcus Johansson scoring the game-winner midway through the third period after Conor Sheary forced a turnover in the middle of the ice. Sheary dished the puck to Johansson, who connected on a slick shot with 9:14 remaining.

“It was unbelievable," Johansson said of Sheary’s apt play. “Both the takeaway and the pass was top-class. It was fun to see that one go in.”

Ilya Samsonov also impressed, making 24 saves, as the Capitals snapped Colorado’s nine-game win streak.

Washington briefly looked to be in trouble after Artturi Lehkonen tied the score at 2-2 on a goalmouth scramble with 11:47 left in the third. However, even after the Capitals lost the ensuing challenge for goaltender interference, Johansson scored the winner and the Avalanche’s offense couldn’t deliver down the stretch.

“When you are playing a team like that, it grabs your attention right away,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “The details are important, the work ethic is important. Right from the start, I thought our guys were good. It was great to come in here and right now, to play against the top team in the league.”

Washington, which came to Denver on the heels of an 8-4 win Saturday in Montreal, has won six of its last seven games. In the postseason race, the Capitals (96 points) still sit in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but are only one point behind third-place Pittsburgh and have one game in hand.

The win kicked off the Capitals’ penultimate week of the regular season. Washington has two more games on its extended five-day road trip: Wednesday in Las Vegas and Friday in Arizona.

“This is a good time to get our game going and get the right mind-set ... this is the way that we want to play,” Johansson said. “This is how it is going to be in the playoffs. It was a fun atmosphere out there tonight. It was great.”

The Capitals held a 2-1 lead entering the third period Monday thanks to Alex Ovechkin, who scored the only goal in a special teams-filled second period. After the captain drew a tripping penalty to put Washington on the man-advantage, he went to the front of the net to tap in a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov at 13:27.

The captain has scored six goals in his past seven games and 48 this season, which ties Teemu Selanne (in 2006-07) for the most in league history by a player age 36 or older.

The Avalanche were without five regulars Monday: Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri, Devon Toews, Andrew Cogliano and Erik Johnson. It also briefly lost Josh Manson late in the first period after he had an awkward collision with Johansson along the boards. Manson was back to start the second period.

An entertaining first period, driven by speed and physicality, ended tied 1-1.

Garnet Hathaway gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead after he made a stellar individual play on the half wall only five minutes in. Hathaway, who now has 100 career points, pushed the puck past Jack Johnson before he had open ice and beat Darcy Kuemper glove side. Hathaway’s goal ignited a Colorado crowd that included plenty of Washington fans. He celebrated by jumping onto the boards, exciting the Caps fans.

Valeri Nichushkin tied the game with his shot from the left circle past Samonov with 2:55 left in the opening frame.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ road win:

Samsonov gets another test

Laviolette gave Samsonov the two toughest matchups on the team’s five-game road trip. Samsonov didn’t live up to expectations in his first go-round in a 7-3 loss to Toronto last week, when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots.

Against Colorado, Samsonov held his own in the first two frames, allowing one goal on 15 shots. While Samsonov impressed, the Capitals are still putting him and Vitek Vanecek through trial runs to determine the team’s No. 1 goalie for the postseason. Washington will play six games in 10 days to end the regular season, giving plenty of chances for its netminders to prove they deserve the top spot in the crease.

Vanecek made 28 saves in his start against Montreal last week.

Physical play

The game started was chippy early, with the teams combining for 32 hits in the first period. Tom Wilson was on the receiving end of multiple hits from Kurtis MacDermid in the first, with Wilson dishing out one in return.

By the end of the second period, which was filled with penalties, Colorado had 28 hits, while Washington had 25. The two teams combined for 73 hits by the end of the contest. Ovechkin finished with six hits while Hathaway finished with five.

PK holds strong

Against a strong opponent, the Capitals’ penalty kill was tremendous on the Avalanche’s three power-play attempts. Colorado was unable to find the daylight past Samsonov on its first attempt, and the second was cut short after Cale Makar was dinged for interference 22 seconds into Colorado’s man-advantage.

The Capitals have killed off 10 straight opposing power play opportunities over their last three games. Washington’s penalty kill has allowed only one goal in its last six games.

