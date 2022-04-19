Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner announce death of their newborn son

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced Monday that their baby son has died, calling it “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” said a message from the couple posted to Ronaldo’s Twitter account. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”
April 18, 2022
The couple asked for privacy and added, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United’s Premier League game Tuesday, the team announced. “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” United said in a statement. “As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”
In a tweet, Manchester United added, “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.” The Premier League tweeted: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.” Liverpool tweeted: “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”
Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a daughter who was born in November 2017, and he is the father of fraternal twins born via surrogacy in June 2017. He also has an 11-year-old son with a former partner whom he has not publicly identified.
