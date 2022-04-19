Why the Capitals value Marcus Johansson’s ‘good, steady 200-foot game’

Placeholder while article actions load

LAS VEGAS — When the Washington Capitals reacquired Marcus Johansson at the trade deadline in March, they knew the 31-year-old forward was far from an offensive powerhouse. His defensive skills were what made him alluring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So when Johansson didn’t appear on the scoresheet during his first few weeks in Washington, Coach Peter Laviolette wasn’t worried.

“We really wanted him as a player with a 200-foot game,” Laviolette said. “It’s not like when we traded for him he had 50 points and now we are waiting for production. We really want a good, steady 200-foot game that goes both ways, and he has provided that.”

Johansson had the game-winning goal Monday night in the Capitals’ 3-2 victory over the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche, their sixth victory in seven games. Washington’s next test comes Wednesday at the Vegas Golden Knights.

The little things Johansson does often go unnoticed — small plays that help his teammates. He has moved around the lineup, first appearing on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov before spending time on the third line and then finally landing on the second.

But Johansson’s time on the second line yielded understandable criticism that he’s not producing enough. While he is improving offensively — he has two goals and an assist in his past six games after going without a point in his first six with Washington — will that be enough to help the Capitals thrive in the postseason, which is less than two weeks away?

One option is to move Johansson down the lineup, but that would disrupt a solid third line powered by Lars Eller and Anthony Mantha. The other option? Take Johansson out of the lineup completely. That would be drastic, but it’s not out of the question at this point.

Johansson’s replacement probably would be rookie Connor McMichael, who was heating up before the trade deadline but since has been largely pushed out by Washington’s veteran acquisitions, Johansson and Johan Larsson. McMichael, 21, has one goal in seven games since the deadline; Larsson, who has a goal and four assists in the past four games, has solidified his role on the fourth line as Carl Hagelin remains sidelined indefinitely.

McMichael is a natural center, and he is most comfortable there. If fully healthy, the Capitals don’t have a center to take out of the lineup. Barring any major changes in the last six games of the regular season, McMichael is in line to remain the 13th forward heading into the playoffs.

McMichael said earlier this month that he understands the ups and downs of the NHL season — all he can do is put in more work during practice and prepare for his next chance. And while McMichael is waiting in the wings, there doesn’t seem to be any extra pressure on Johansson.

“I just found myself a little bit more comfortable with the puck and making plays,” he said Monday. “It comes with some more speed and creativity as well. So, yeah, it always helps when you get a couple, but as long as you win, it is always fine.”

