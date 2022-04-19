Victor Robles takes a step forward as Nationals open doubleheader with win

Placeholder while article actions load

Sometimes the slumping outfielder breaks up a no-hitter in the fifth inning, forcing everyone to squint at the names Victor Robles and Madison Bumgarner and shrug. And sometimes, as was the case Tuesday afternoon at Nationals Park, the hit from that slumping outfielder — a double to the left field corner — spoils a shutout bid and sets up the go-ahead RBI double for César Hernández.

Imagine that.

In a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Nationals received 5⅓ innings and eight strikeouts from Josiah Gray, then a shutdown performance from their bullpen. But a well-struck, two-strike, extra-base hit by Robles is the headliner until he can collect a lot more of them. Robles arrived in this series with one hit in seven starts. Helping the 24-year-old center fielder improve, and getting him back to where it’s a no-brainer to put him in the lineup each day, is one of the Nationals’ biggest tasks this season, if not the most important.

“I don’t focus on my personal numbers at all,” Robles said. “As long as I feel good out there and the team’s winning, that’s all that matters at the end of the day. I know those numbers will be there.”

Given the cold weather, the matchup and the game being rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader — with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch, smack in the middle of the work and school day — the incremental progress was seen by an announced paid attendance of 9,261, the lowest since the club moved to D.C. in 2005. The record low had been 10,999 against the Houston Astros on Sept. 20, 2010. That dreary statistic doesn’t include the past two seasons, when crowds were eliminated or reduced by pandemic restrictions. The total, higher than how many actually shivered through the victory, didn’t account for those who exchanged their tickets to Monday’s rainout for a future game.

The doubleheader left the Nationals (5-7) with seven games in six days. And by turning to both Gray and Joan Adon on Tuesday — with Adon slated to start the nightcap against left-hander Tyler Gilbert of the Diamondbacks (3-7) — they looked to save their bullpen while accepting a small issue.

Neither Gray nor Adon would be on regular rest to face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, a puzzle Manager Dave Martinez put off (and is unpacked later in this story). Martinez also was able to expand his bullpen for the second leg Tuesday, promoting lefty reliever Francisco Pérez as the roster’s 29th man. Eighteen innings is a lot to cover in 10 hours.

But to start the afternoon, Gray and Bumgarner engaged in an abbreviated pitchers’ duel. Bumgarner, 32, mixed his cutter, four-seam fastball and curveball. In five innings, he yielded more walks (four) than hits (two). He was helped, too, with two outs in the third, when Alcides Escobar tried and failed to steal third base despite Juan Soto standing in the box. Martinez defended the decision, saying Escobar calculated that Soto already had two strikes against him in a tough lefty-lefty matchup. But that’s a hard argument to make with Soto, one of the world’s best hitters, at the plate and the limited benefits of advancing 90 feet in that situation.

If that had wound up as Washington’s only scoring chance, it would have been a bigger indictment of the Nationals’ offense than Escobar’s decision-making. Then Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte dropped a routine pop fly with two outs, extending Bumgarner’s fifth, and Robles made it sting.

The Nationals ultimately scored twice in the fifth, once in the sixth and three times in the eighth. In 197 plate appearances that went to two strikes last year, Robles had 20 hits, 20 walks and 85 strikeouts, good for an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .416. In his final two at-bats Tuesday, Robles tapped a grounder in front of home plate and struck out looking with two on.

So one extra-base hit doesn’t quite bury a 1-for-22 start. But it could still help a bit.

What made Gray successful? At first, Gray pumped heat to a team that came in with the fewest hits against four-seamers, sinkers and cutters this season. He threw 33 fastballs and nine curves to the first nine hitters he faced. To the next nine, which began with Daulton Varsho’s solo homer in the third, Gray went with 11 fastballs, 18 curves, four change-ups and a slider.

It’s normal for starters to vary their pitch usage during a game. In Gray’s case, the Nationals have wanted to see more breaking balls in the strike zone, knowing that opponents hunt the righty’s high fastball and try to elevate it. He’s a flyball pitcher in a home run era, making him prone to crooked numbers. But he stuck with Bumgarner — even outdid him — by attacking a thin order with the pitch he’s most comfortable with.

With every batter in Arizona’s lineup either a lefty or a switch hitter, Gray threw just three sliders, taking the clear path to a solid outing. He held the Diamondbacks to three hits and walked two across 87 pitches.

“Scouting report was attack them, things like that,” Gray, 24, said of leaning on his fastball early. “Command and control of it wasn’t as great as I wanted it the first time around, but we adjusted.”

What might the Nationals do for Saturday’s starter? The answer depends, at least in part, on how this week plays out. If Paolo Espino doesn’t pitch multiple innings beyond Wednesday or Thursday, he could be rested enough for a short start followed by Austin Voth, who has recorded four or more outs in two of his four appearances. More likely, though, Washington will reach into the minors for a spot starter.

The Espino plan is risky because it counts on him not being needed to bail out a starter Thursday, Friday or Sunday. With these Nationals, who still haven’t gotten a six-inning start, that’s a tough bet to make.

That’s how Aaron Sanchez, the most logical option based on his schedule and experience, enters the picture. The 29-year-old righty pitched six innings for Class AAA Rochester on Sunday, yielding a run on seven hits. That would give him five days of rest before Saturday — one more than usual. Before Sanchez appears for the Nationals, they would have to make room for him on the 40-man and active rosters.

