In many of the usual ways, the New York Yankees are the epitome of a known commodity. The lofty expectations that surround them each year are as constant as the pinstripes themselves. Their chief baseball decision-maker, Brian Cashman, has been making those decisions for longer than their top prospect has been alive. The names at the top of their rotation and in the middle of their order are as recognizable as they are decorated. And their manager, former Yankees hero Aaron Boone, signed a three-year extension ahead of this, his fifth season.

After a disappointing loss to the hated Boston Red Sox in last year’s American League wild-card game, the Yankees made offseason moves that were more conservative than transformative. They brought back first baseman Anthony Rizzo. They acquired a steady shortstop in Isiah Kiner-Falefa to allow Gleyber Torres to play most of his innings in the comfort of second base. Shipping out catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela, they acquired firebrand Josh Donaldson to man third, even though moving Torres to second had meant DJ LeMahieu would be free to play third every day — a trade that gave the Yankees options but not necessarily clarity.

They made some changes. But they did not, it seems, change.

For a team built around familiar faces and surrounded by familiar narratives, it is unusually difficult to choose adjectives to describe the 2022 Yankees — other than, perhaps, “tall.” But towering frames in their outfield and in the middle of their order, like the towering expectations they face again this year, do not offer much insight into exactly what this team will be.

“It’s going to be a fun, tough season that my early signs say we’re equipped to handle,” Boone said last week, though exactly what the Yankees are equipped to accomplish is maddeningly unclear.

During a 5-5 start, the Yankees acted like a team that knows where it’s going and what it will take to get there. At least one middle-of-the-order bat rested almost every game — Giancarlo Stanton one night, Aaron Judge the next — the kind of thing that teams do when they have some sense of where they’ll be six months from now and want to make sure everyone is healthy when they get there.

But will they get there? Should this team believe it can afford to plan ahead, particularly when one more win last year would have meant hosting the wild-card game instead of losing it at Fenway Park, particularly in a division so loaded that Boone could only brace himself behind a smile when asked how difficult surviving it could be?

“There were probably some games last year where, I think it was a little bit of an off year for us offensively. We didn’t put teams away, regardless of who they were, on as many nights as we should have or could have,” Boone said. “ … We learned last year that if we don’t play well, they’re going to beat us, so we have to put our best foot forward no matter who we’re playing against, not get caught up in ‘We got to win this many out of 19 [against AL East opponents.]’ ”

The difficulty with the Yankees is deciding whether 2021 was indeed an off year and what an “on” year for this offense might look like. LeMahieu — the only player in baseball’s modern era to win the batting title in each league — had what was indisputably a down year in 2021. He is a .301 career hitter who hit .268 last year, and he has looked far more comfortable this season. His reemergence should help. But Judge had a season in line with his career numbers. Stanton didn’t have an outstanding 2021, but 35 homers and an .870 on-base-plus-slugging percentage didn’t exactly add up to a lost season.

Torres struggled. Donaldson is a proven performer. Rizzo hit .249 with a .768 OPS in 49 games after being traded to the Yankees — numbers below his career averages but not by so much that New York should expect an entirely different player this season. Joey Gallo hit .160 with a .707 OPS during his time with the Yankees, but he’s a .205 career hitter with an .816 OPS. There are bounce-backs to be had.

But can those players bounce high enough to shed the boom-or-bust offensive habits of a 2021 team that seemed stuck in a slog of its own making from Opening Day onward?

The Yankees had played 10 games entering Tuesday, far too small of a sample to draw conclusions but a sample plenty large enough to inspire flashbacks. They led less than a third of the innings they played in those first 10 games. Some of those games were against high-powered rivals such as the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. Some were against the Baltimore Orioles. Only the Orioles and the Arizona Diamondbacks were averaging fewer runs than the Yankees, something the Yankees insist — as they did for much of last year — will change soon.

“Without a doubt,” Judge told reporters after Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the Orioles. His manager, ever positive, agreed and told reporters that this year’s group is “made up differently” than last year’s team.

Some of the stats support their hypothesis: The Yankees were barreling a higher percentage of balls than all but two teams in baseball. Their expected weighted on-base average (xWOBA), which uses launch angle and exit velocity as well as batter speed to predict the outcome of each at-bat, was the sixth best in baseball ahead of Tuesday’s games. But of the five teams ahead of them in that category, two are in their division.

Even beyond the lineup, familiar faces do not preclude uncertainty. Gerrit Cole wasn’t the same late last season as he was early in the year and, entering Tuesday’s start against Detroit, had allowed six earned runs in 9⅔ innings. Stalwart closer Aroldis Chapman’s average fastball velocity was 97.2 mph in his first five appearances, the lowest of his career for a player who built his reputation on his velocity. A few good outings from either could bury those red flags by mid-May. A few big nights at the plate could make the Yankees look like a juggernaut.

But for all the familiar faces, these Yankees seem to be having baseball’s equivalent of an identity crisis. They’re a team built to be high-powered offensively but have no certainty that high-powered offense will materialize — a team that expected better last year and expects the same this year, whether it is built to be better or not.

